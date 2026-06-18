Silver Lining Launches silv=rAI™: AI Built Specifically for Small Business Owners

The first page of Silver Lining's silv=rAI™ Insights Series Report. The second page of Silver Lining's silv=rAI™ Insights Series Report. The third page of Silver Lining's silv=rAI™ Insights Series Report.

Silver Lining is also releasing a three-page Insights Series that documents the results, ethics, and future of AI-powered small business support.

I am so proud of our team for being smart enough to leverage AI to release cutting-edge features while remaining small-business first and leading with an unwavering commitment to our people.” — Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining

NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Lining has announced the official launch of silv=rAI™, a suite of AI-powered features that are built directly into its silv=r™ Platform to better help small business owners grow their businesses and hit their financial goals. And all of this has been done without sacrificing the human relationships at the core of what Silver Lining does.Alongside this announcement, Silver Lining is releasing the silv=rAI™ Insights Series that covers what silv=rAI™ is, how it was built, what it has already produced, and where it is going next. You can view that Insights Series Report here What silv=rAI™ Is And Why It MattersSilver Lining didn’t build silv=rAI™ because AI is trending. These features were built because small business owners genuinely need them—and because Silver Lining is uniquely positioned to make them work for small businesses. By layering AI capabilities into the existing silv=r™ Platform and pairing them with the behavioral data Silver Lining has on each small business owner, silv=rAI™ delivers AI that is specific, personalized, and actually helpful.silv=rAI™ launched with three core features:1. AI Campaigns: Proprietary prompt system, connected to Claude (with comprehensive data privacy built in), that pulls from small business owners’ growth goals and their silv=r™ Stats to create highly customized sales and marketing action plans in under 3 minutes.2. AI Call Briefings: Sophisticated analysis of every 1:1 call with our global small businesses, allowing us to find patterns in their tone, words, and conversations to create custom action items and recommendations.3. AI Language Translation: Rapid translation that allows us to be truly accessible to all and launch our entire platform in a new language in under a week! We are now live in English, Spanish, and Arabic, with more languages coming soon.The early results speak for themselves: 79% of AI Campaigns generated were added to the calendar. 44% of users returned to create additional campaigns after their first one. And weekly campaign volume climbed 216% in the first week of launch.Built on Trust: Ethics, Privacy, and Human-First Designsilv=rAI™ was designed to make small business owners more effective—not to replace them. And the human experts at Silver Lining are always involved, with their relationships with small business owners remaining at the center of silv=r™. The AI Campaigns remove creative blocks, and AI Call Briefings give Silver Lining’s experts better information going into every conversation.Silver Lining is also deliberate about which AI partners and models it uses, choosing them based on value alignment rather than trends or cost. All call recordings for the AI Briefings also require informed consent from the small business, and every user can opt out of those recordings and briefings at any time. Then, every AI-generated output in the platform includes a clear disclaimer encouraging users to always fact-check the information.Silver Lining also never sells or monetizes SMB data.What’s Next For silv=rAI™Silver Lining is actively building toward autonomous action—capabilities that will allow AI Campaigns to move from generating steps to completing them. One-click auto-research, automated lead generation, and AI-assisted content creation are in active development, with autonomous workflows targeted to launch sometime in 2026.Silver Lining has also established The Silver Small Business Lab—an ongoing research function and community-led feedback engine—to ensure the small business owners most affected by these tools are the ones shaping how they are built.The silv=rAI™ Insights SeriesThe Insights Series released alongside this announcement provides a transparent, behind-the-scenes look at how silv=rAI™ was built and what it has accomplished. It covers the early results, Silver Lining’s ethic and privacy framework in more detail, and the roadmap ahead. It is designed for partners, funders, and the broader small business community.About Silver LiningSince 2005, Silver Lining has been on a mission to change the global economy, one small business at a time. Thousands of small business owners across 80 countries use its tech-enabled, behavior-change science-based growth platform, silv=r™, to build profitable and sustainable businesses. Learn more at www.silversmallbusiness.com

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