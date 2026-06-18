E2M Premium names Lindsey Norwood winner of $25,000 Motiv8Her Challenge

Columbia, South Carolina mother of three credits E2M 8-week program for helping her sustain healthy habits

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2M (Eager to Motivate) Premium, a veteran-founded virtual fitness company, announces Lindsey “LC” Norwood of Columbia, SC as winner of its Motiv8Her Challenge, awarding the 41 year-old pediatric hematology oncology nurse $25,000 for her body transformation during the 8-week program.“Winning the $25,000 challenge was an incredible blessing, but the real win has been having a program that has grown with me through every stage of life,” said Norwood. “E2M isn’t just something you do for a few weeks, it’s something you can come back to again and again, no matter where life takes you.”Hundreds of women participated in the Motiv8Her challenge. Participants shared pre-program and post-program body transformation photos on E2M’s website, members of the public voted online for their most inspiring transformation.Norwood works at Prisma Children’s Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina.She has a 22-month-old daughter, a 15-year-old stepdaughter and an 11-year-old stepson, has been a member of E2M through single life, a cross-country move, marriage, multiple career transitions and motherhood.“E2M has been a constant through every season of my life. It worked for me when I was single and living alone, when I moved to a new state, got married, through career changes, and now with kids and a new baby,” said Norwood. “Life has looked completely different over the years, but the program has always been there when I needed it.”According to Norwood, she was busy juggling work, motherhood, and changing family dynamics; she prioritized everyone else and neglected her own health for a few months prior to participating in Motiv8Her Challenge. The ability to re-engage without judgment and find the same accountability and community she had before drove her long-termsuccess.E2M Premium founder and CEO, Jeff Witherspoon, said Norwood embodies what the Motiv8Her Challenge was designed to recognize.“LC is exactly who we built this program for. Life gets busy, things change, but she kept focusing on her heath and celebrate the small wins. That’s what E2M is all about,” said Witherspoon. “Our trainers encourage clients to ‘trust the process,’ the results speak for themselves.”E2M’s Motiv8Her Challenge reflects the company’s broader mission to provide accessible, expert-led fitness programming for people of all fitness and mobility levels. Certified trainers — including professional bodybuilders, natural bodybuilding champions and Ironman athletes — lead E2M’s on-demand workouts. E2M members also get meal plans and free mental fitness coaching. The 8-week challenge format delivers 15- to 30-minute sessions members can complete at home or in a gym.Eight Motiv8Her runners-up were awarded $1,000 each.E2M recently launched the Strong Pause program. Strong Pause is an 8-week, progressive strength-training program designed by E2M Premium specifically for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.E2M Premium membership is a flat-rate $30 per month for the public. Teachers, military, first responders, and veterans pay a “thanks for your service” rate of $20 per month. E2M is HSA/FSA eligible.The E2M Premium is a virtual health and wellness program designed for busy adults. It focuses on sustainable, whole-food nutrition and accessible workouts. The program operates through structured 4- to 8-week cycles, providing online support, meal planning, and coaching. Participants receive live and virtual fitness instruction delivered online or via mobile app on Android and iOS phones.About E2M Premium:E2M Premium is a virtual fitness platform offering on-demand strength training and fitness workouts led by certified trainers, including professional bodybuilders, figure competitors, and Ironman athletes. The company provides results-driven workout programming accessible via mobile app for home or gym use. Veteran-owned, Eager 2 Motivate Fitness companies have trained more than 220,000 members worldwide since its founding in 2018.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.