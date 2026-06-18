Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Named Award Of Distinction Recipient

The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) is proud to announce the Winners of The 32nd Annual Communicator Awards.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Beach video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media , has been named the recipient of the 2026 Communicator Award of Distinction. The agency received the award for the video “GREAT TUNES. GREAT VIBES. GREAT TIMES.” produced to promote the Virginia Beach based classic rock band ' The Intangible Cats '."We found that working with Kevin was a truly great and positive experience," said drummer Ken McNeil. "His professionalism, expertise and love of rock music shines through in our video. He's definitely an artist!""When Ken first reached out to me to possibly work together I initially hesitated as I thought the band wanted a typical music video", said Kevin Makes Sense Media CEO Kevin Neff. "But when I realized that the band actually wanted a promotional video to introduce themselves to venue owners and operators I jumped at the chance, as branding and promotion is our strong suit."The 32nd Annual Communicator Awards announced the Excellence and Distinction Award winners across industries and borders. This year’s winners include standouts such as The Walt Disney Company, The Alamo, Special Olympics, PepsiCo, Global Hotel Alliance, PwC, Touch Worldwide, George P. Johnson, Milton Hershey School, Apostrophe, Grow, Syracuse University, Marriott International, Lenovo, Create Baltimore, Penn Medicine and many others. With thousands of entries received from across the United States and around the globe, the Communicator Awards remains one of the largest and most competitive programs honoring excellence in marketing, communications and creative work.About The Communicator Awards - The Communicator Awards recognizes excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. For 32 years, the platform has provided an equal opportunity for companies, agencies, organizations and independent creators to be honored, regardless of team size or project budget. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body of over 1,100 industry leaders from top brands and agencies. This year’s Jury included professionals from JPMorgan Chase & Co., FedEx, Netflix, Big Spaceship, National Geographic Society, Accenture Song, Critical Mass, NAACP, The Andy Warhol Museum and many more. For more, visit aiva.org About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning full service video production and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients.

“GREAT TUNES. GREAT VIBES. GREAT TIMES.”

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