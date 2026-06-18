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MSDH Closes County Health Departments Impacted by Flooding

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. — Due to flooding and road closures, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces the following location closures:

  • Hancock County health department
  • Harrison County health department
  • WIC clinic in D'Iberville (Harrison County)
  • Pearl River County health department
  • Stone County health department

Public services remain available in neighboring county healh departments. For locations and hours, visit msdh.ms.gov/locations.

Impacted offices will reopen as soon as conditions improve.

Follow us on social media: facebook.com/HealthyMS | twitter.com/msdh | instagram.com/healthy.ms

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400

Last reviewed on Jun 18, 2026 request edits

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MSDH Closes County Health Departments Impacted by Flooding

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