MSDH Closes County Health Departments Impacted by Flooding
This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to flooding and road closures, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces the following location closures:
- Hancock County health department
- Harrison County health department
- WIC clinic in D'Iberville (Harrison County)
- Pearl River County health department
- Stone County health department
Public services remain available in neighboring county healh departments. For locations and hours, visit msdh.ms.gov/locations.
Impacted offices will reopen as soon as conditions improve.
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Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667
Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call (601) 576-7400
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