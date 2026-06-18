MSDH Closes County Health Departments Impacted by Flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — Due to flooding and road closures, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces the following location closures:

Hancock County health department

Harrison County health department

WIC clinic in D'Iberville (Harrison County)

Pearl River County health department

Stone County health department

Public services remain available in neighboring county healh departments. For locations and hours, visit msdh.ms.gov/locations.

Impacted offices will reopen as soon as conditions improve.