Weekapaug Inn Welcomes All with Summer Signature Events, Coastal Adventures and Culinary Experiences Throughout August

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From our lobster boils and family programming to outdoor adventures and waterfront dining, every experience is designed to celebrate the beauty of coastal Rhode Island and create lasting memories.” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer at Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, is defined by timeless coastal traditions, exceptional dining experiences, family adventures and immersive outdoor programming. Throughout the summer, guests experience an exciting lineup of events celebrating the beauty, flavors and spirit of New England's most cherished season.Summer Speaker SeriesThe popular Summer Speaker Series returns throughout the season, bringing renowned authors, historians, conservationists and regional experts to Weekapaug Inn for engaging discussions. These complimentary, intimate gatherings provide guests with unique opportunities to learn about New England history, coastal ecology, literature and culture while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of the Inn.Coastal Grille SeriesA new highlight of the summer season, the Coastal Grill Series invites guests to gather on the Guest Lawn every Sunday evening in July and August for a relaxed celebration of coastal cuisine, live music, and waterfront hospitality. Showcasing a fresh take on the classic New England summer barbecue, the series features an expansive buffet of seasonal salads, smoked meats, grilled seafood, chef-attended action stations, and house beer and wine. Weekly menus will rotate to highlight the freshest ingredients available, with specialties ranging from smoked brisket sliders and Carolina-style ribs to grilled fish tacos and locally inspired desserts.Movies on the PondAs the sun sets over Quonochontaug Pond, Weekapaug Inn invites guests to gather on the Guest Lawn for Movies on the Pond, a nostalgic summer tradition that brings beloved family films to the waterfront. Offered on select evenings throughout the season, the outdoor movie series features classics such as The Sandlot, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and a lively Grease Sing-A-Long experience. Guests can relax under the stars while enjoying movie-night favorites including popcorn, cotton candy, assorted sweets, and refreshments. Blending family-friendly entertainment with the natural beauty of the Rhode Island coast, Movies on the Pond creates memorable summer evenings for guests of all ages.Camp WeekapaugFamilies can embrace the spirit of summer and the great outdoors with Camp Weekapaug, a complimentary hands-on program offered Monday through Friday through August 28. Held daily at the Weekapaug Inn Boat House, the interactive camp introduces guests to traditional outdoor skills and nature -based learning through engaging activities led by the inn’s knowledgeable Boat House attendants. Young explorers can learn fire-building and safety techniques, discover the art of basket making, study local insects and their role in the ecosystem, practice map-and-compass navigation through orienteering, and master knot-tying and pioneering skills. Designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a deeper connection to the natural world, Camp Weekapaug is a memorable summer experience for families staying at Weekapaug Inn and Ocean House.Naturalist-Led Coastal AdventuresA hallmark of the Weekapaug experience, the Inn's acclaimed Resident Naturalist offers daily and weekly programming throughout the summer. Guests can participate in birdwatching excursions, guided nature walks, salt pond explorations, stargazing experiences, butterfly and wildlife observation, shoreline ecology tours and educational family activities designed to connect visitors with the region's remarkable natural environment.Family Traditions and Evening GatheringsThroughout July and August, guests are encouraged to embrace cherished Weekapaug traditions including lawn games, croquet, beach excursions, sunset gatherings, family activities and nightly s'mores. These experiences continue the Inn's longstanding legacy of creating meaningful summer memories for generations of guests."Summer is a magical time at Weekapaug Inn," Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. "From our lobster boils and family programming to outdoor adventures and waterfront dining, every experience is designed to celebrate the beauty of coastal Rhode Island and create lasting memories for our guests."For more information on Weekapaug Inn events and programming, please visit weekapauginn.com/events and weekapauginn.com for general details. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook.# # #About Weekapaug InnOriginally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet and each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces. In collaboration with The Birdsong Project, in-room record players and LPs are available inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay. These record players and LPs are in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).

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