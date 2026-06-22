Teresa Giudice Returns with Her Most Candid Memoir Yet, The Queen of New Jersey

The Queen of New Jersey Ballast Books Logo

The Reality TV Icon Opens Up About Fame, Family, Heartbreak, and Redemption in Her First Memoir in Nearly a Decade

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is excited to announce the upcoming release of The Queen of New Jersey, the highly anticipated new memoir from longtime The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice. The book is set to publish in November 2026. Nearly a decade after the release of her last memoir, Giudice returns with her most candid, reflective, and personal book to date.

For nearly twenty years, Giudice has lived her life in the public eye, becoming one of reality television’s most recognizable and talked-about personalities. Audiences have witnessed the highs and lows of her journey, from viral TV moments and headline-making family drama to personal heartbreak and hard-won growth. In The Queen of New Jersey, she shares the truth behind the tabloids and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

In her third memoir, Giudice reflects on the life-changing events that reshaped her world in the past decade, including the deportation of her first husband, Joe Giudice, and their subsequent divorce; the loss of her father; her reconciliation with her brother, Joey Gorga; navigating life as a single mother; and finding love again with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. She also opens up about the challenges and rewards of staying true to herself in the face of criticism, letting go of old expectations, and redefining what family truly means.

The memoir offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at some of the most talked-about moments in Real Housewives history. Giudice revisits the infamous hair-pulling incident, reflects on her complicated relationship with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and sheds light on those rumors she’s been accused of starting. She also recounts her experiences on Dancing with the Stars, House of Villains, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, offering readers a candid look at the realities of life in the spotlight.

The book also features personal notes from her daughters, answers to fan questions, and never-before-shared stories from some of the most pivotal moments of her life, both on and off camera.

At its heart, The Queen of New Jersey is a story of resilience, reinvention, and transformation. Through honest reflections on fame, forgiveness, motherhood, loyalty, and personal growth, Giudice explores what it truly means to be the Queen of New Jersey—and the personal cost of wearing the crown.

About the Author

Teresa Giudice is a New York Times best-selling author, television personality, businesswoman, and philanthropist best known for her starring role on Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since joining the series in 2009, she has become one of reality television’s most recognizable and iconic figures, earning a reputation for her candor, resilience, and fierce commitment to her family.

Teresa has spent more than two decades sharing her life with audiences around the world. Through her four cookbooks and now three memoirs, speaking engagements, and entrepreneurial ventures, she has chronicled the triumphs, setbacks, and personal reinventions that have shaped her journey. Teresa lives in New Jersey and continues to connect with millions of readers and fans through her work on and off screen.

About Ballast Books

Ballast Books is an independent publisher specializing in compelling nonfiction, memoirs, investigative works, and impactful stories that challenge prevailing narratives. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Ballast is committed to elevating voices with something to say—and the courage to say it.

Signed Copies Available

Readers can preorder signed copies of The Queen of New Jersey exclusively through Ballast Books at www.ballastbooks.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.