DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025–26 Global Final Brings Together Leading Creative Baristas in Bangkok

Hasting Ng, DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship Global Champion: Pictured receiving the first-place trophy and grand prize from Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager of Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, in Bangkok. The Global Finalists (L-R): Yasmim Rodrigues Sarandy da Silva (Brazil, 1st Runner Up), Çetin Alpay Başkan (Türkiye, 2nd Runner Up), and Hasting Ng (Hong Kong, Champion).

The Global Final, held at World of Coffee Bangkok 2026, celebrates the best of barista artistry, individuality and creative self-expression.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hasting Ng of Hong Kong has been crowned Global Champion of the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025–26. Following an intense final at World of Coffee Bangkok 2026, Hasting secured the title against first runner-up Yasmim Rodrigues Sarandy da Silva (Brazil) and second runner-up Çetin Alpay Başkan (Türkiye), with a performance that perfectly captured this year’s theme, Espresso Your Flavour.This year’s competition went beyond technical mastery to celebrate individuality through flavour, storytelling and craft. By using DaVinci Gourmet’s flavour range as their toolkit, finalists were challenged to create beverages that reflected their personal journeys and cultural roots.Hasting Ng impressed the judges with two distinct creations. His “Non-alcoholic Mulled Wine” combined Columbine Las Flores filter coffee with DaVinci Gourmet Spiced Chai and Blue Ocean syrups to build a complex, festive profile, followed by “Mango Sticky Rice”, a chilled co-fermentation espresso drink that served as a homage to Southeast Asian flavours, featuring DaVinci Gourmet Pandan and Lychee syrups.“Winning the Global Final in Bangkok is a milestone for me. This victory validates my belief that ‘simple is best’,” said Hasting. “When you have great ingredients and the variety of flavours from DaVinci Gourmet, you don't need to overcomplicate things to create something world-class. I wanted to bring the flavours of Thailand to the stage with my Mango Sticky Rice drink, and I’m happy it resonated with the judges.”The runners-up also delivered standout performances that pushed the boundaries of traditional coffee.Yasmim Rodrigues Sarandy da Silva (Brazil) showcased her heritage with “La Cura”, combining espresso and tea with mint, featuring DaVinci Gourmet Lemonade and Ginger syrups, and “Abuela”, a sparkling mix of carrot and beetroot juice incorporating DaVinci Gourmet Blood Orange and Almond syrups. “This competition has been an enriching journey of cultural exchange and learnings”, said Yasmim. “I am proud to have shared my beverage concepts and explored new flavour profiles on a global stage. This experience has only encouraged me to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity in my career.”Çetin Alpay Başkan (Türkiye) delivered the savoury and bold purple basil tea-based “Aegean Breeze”, utilising DaVinci Gourmet Forest Berries syrup and Cheesecake sauce, and the “Pink Panther”, a cold brew creation featuring DaVinci Gourmet Pink Guava syrup and Condensed Milk Flavoured sauce. “Representing Türkiye and my region on the world stage, and exchanging ideas with such respected colleagues and judges has been a life-changing experience,” Çetin. “This journey with DaVinci Gourmet has been a significant milestone for my professional development, sharpening my technical skills and motivating me to reach new heights.”The finalists were evaluated by a prestigious panel of judges, including Mikael Jasin (2024 World Barista Champion, Sensory Judge), Edward Choo (Founder of Toothless Coffee, Sensory Judge), Sarawut “Bank” Manngan (Three-time Thailand National Latte Art Champion, Technical Judge), and Shanya “Kath” Taratikundech (Founder, Promchim Coffee Academy, Sensory Judge).“At the global finals, the theme ‘Espresso Your Flavour’ took on a powerful new meaning,” said Mikael Jasin. “I was looking for how these baristas could translate the unique flavours of their home regions into a sophisticated, global coffee experience. Each of these champions has navigated through an incredibly challenging journey, and they bring with them a depth of wisdom and expertise that was reflected in their creativity.”“We saw more than just technical skill today; we saw identity,” said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Marketing, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “Hasting, Yasmim, and Çetin proved that the future of coffee is personal, and in this championship they’ve set a new standard for beverage innovation.”As the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship 2025–26 concludes, the beverage solutions brand reaffirms its commitment to championing the artistry of baristas worldwide, providing the tools, flavours and platform for the next generation of coffee innovators to express who they are through what they do best.ENDAbout DaVinci GourmetDaVinci Gourmet is a leading beverage solutions brand offering a wide range of premium syrups, sauces, and beverage ingredients designed to inspire and elevate the artistry of drink creation. With a commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation, DaVinci Gourmet supports baristas and mixologists in crafting exceptional beverages that delight and surprise.

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