Direct Relocation Services Joins Move For Hunger to Fight Food Insecurity

Direct Relocation Services partners with Move For Hunger to fight food insecurity in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale licensed direct carrier partners with national nonprofit Move For Hunger to collect food donations and feed South Florida families in need.

Every move is an opportunity to make a difference. Joining Move For Hunger means our customers can fight hunger in their community simply by choosing us for their move.” — Justin Perez, Founder, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is proud to announce its official enrollment in the Move For Hunger network — a national nonprofit organization that works with moving companies across the country to collect unopened non-perishable food items from customers on moving day and deliver them to local food banks.The partnership reflects a core belief at Direct Relocation Services — that a great moving company is more than just a truck and a crew. It is a community partner.How the Program WorksWhen customers book a long distance move with Direct Relocation Services they are encouraged to set aside any unopened non-perishable food items they do not plan to take to their new home. On moving day the Direct Relocation Services crew collects those items, packs them safely, and transports them to the company's designated local food bank partner — Life Net 4 Families in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.From there donations are sorted and delivered directly to South Florida families in need. There is no extra cost and no extra effort required from customers. Every move becomes an opportunity to feed a family.Why This Partnership MattersOne in five children in Florida goes to bed hungry every night. South Florida's food insecurity crisis affects hundreds of thousands of families across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. Direct Relocation Services serves customers across Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding South Florida community every single day — and this partnership is a direct expression of the company's commitment to giving back to that community.Move For Hunger is one of the most recognized food rescue nonprofits in the country. Since its founding the organization has collected millions of pounds of food and delivered millions of meals to families in need across the United States by partnering with moving companies who understand that the act of moving is also an opportunity to make a difference.A History of Community InvolvementThe Move For Hunger partnership is the latest chapter in Direct Relocation Services' long history of community involvement. Over 11 years in business the company has delivered free Christmas trees to single mothers in need, distributed free school supplies to underprivileged children in South Florida, and dispatched trucks on short notice to help domestic abuse victims safely leave dangerous situations — often extending flexible payment terms to customers in crisis.Joining Move For Hunger formalizes that commitment and gives every Direct Relocation Services customer a simple, meaningful way to participate in fighting hunger in their community.About Move For HungerMove For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that works with relocation companies, real estate professionals, and property managers to recover food that would otherwise go to waste during a move and deliver it to food banks across North America. To learn more visit moveforhunger.org.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015 the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and ConsumerAffairs. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com or call 855.378.3110.

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