Morgan State Student Innovators Selected for Distinguished NSF I-Corps Program to Advance AI-Driven Sustainable Agriculture

Team AgroVision’s Modular Hydroponic Farming System Earns National Recognition, a Coveted Fall Cohort Placement, and $50,000 in Funding to Support Continued Research and Market Discovery

A team of Morgan State University graduate engineering students recently gained acceptance into the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps (NSF I-Corps) program to accelerate the development of their technological innovation, AgroVision—a modular hydroponic system designed to transform sustainable food production. NSF I-Corps is a highly selective national program that helps researchers and student innovators move their work toward real-world commercialization through customer discovery, entrepreneurship training, and mentorship from leading investors and industry experts.

David Nyarko (Engineering), Obiageli Nwachukwu (Bioinformatics), Marvellous Ododoh (Business Management), and Dapiriye Briggs (Computer & Electrical Engineering) of Team AgroVision developed a scalable, AI-powered smart farming system designed to advance sustainable food production in both rural and urban communities. The novel solution combines modular hydroponic technology, automated water and nutrient management, and AI-driven disease detection using computer vision to optimize crop health and productivity. To further enhance accessibility and usability, the system incorporates augmented and virtual reality technologies that support immersive training and real-time monitoring. The AgroVision technology also features an intuitive digital dashboard, mobile connectivity, and scalable architecture—from home garden units to commercial-scale pods—ensuring adaptability across a broad spectrum of users.

Included in the Summer Cohort 1, the team is one among approximately 24 teams participating in the seven-week online program. Led by I-Corps Hub “Teaching Teams,” participants will benefit from the immersive training and apply a $50,000 award to underwrite marketing efforts and accelerate deployment for their projects. In 2025, AgroVision earned top honors and a $100,000 seed funding prize following its winning pitch at the 2025 Capital One/Delaware State University (DSU) Innovation Venture Competition. With this latest award, AgroVision’s total secured funding now stands at $150, 000.

The team is guided by faculty advisor Dr. Kofi Nyarko, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and director of the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS).

The Morgan State University community is proud of team AgroVision for its continued success in advancing this innovative product and bringing it closer to practical use for communities.