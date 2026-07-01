LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ko Cheng Fang , Founder and CEO of LongServing Technology, often regarded as a modern-day Leonardo da Vinci, has been awarded the Tech Influencer of the Year Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, recognising his far-reaching influence across multiple cutting-edge fields, his numerous international patents, and breakthrough innovations ranging from cloud cybersecurity to photonic computing, from anticancer medical research to the commercialisation of laboratory-grown jadeite.For many years, Dr. Fang has earned international recognition for his outstanding achievements. He was among the first pioneers in cloud cybersecurity and app-locking technologies, with his related innovations adopted by no less an authority than the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As a highly creative inventor, he holds numerous international patents and honours, establishing himself early in his career as a visionary capable of shaping the security infrastructure of the digital age.Reflecting on the recognition, Dr. Fang shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because technology, at its highest calling, is not about power or profit. It is about service to humanity. I have spent my career working across disciplines, from cybersecurity to medicine to materials science, because I believe that true innovation knows no boundaries. To have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."Today, Dr. Fang's research is redefining the future of computing technology itself. He has successfully developed a photonic chip material capable of emitting 2-nanometer X-ray wavelengths. As traditional semiconductors gradually approach the limits of Moore's Law and the energy demands of artificial intelligence systems continue to surge, this breakthrough technology replaces conventional metal wiring with nanoscale optical pathways. The result is an increase in computational performance of more than a thousandfold, opening unprecedented possibilities for next-generation high-performance computing. This revolutionary achievement, hailed by experts as being of "Nobel Prize-level significance," symbolises humanity's transition from electronic computing to the new era of photonic computing, establishing Dr. Fang as a key pioneer driving the next wave of technological revolution.But Dr. Fang's genius extends far beyond the digital realm. After more than two decades of intensive research, he became the first person in the world to successfully commercialise the laboratory cultivation of "Imperial Green Jadeite." This remarkable materials science breakthrough provides an innovative solution to the growing global shortage of high-quality natural jadeite resources, demonstrating his ability to apply rigorous scientific methods to challenges in the world of precious gemstones.Speaking on what the Tech Influencer of the Year Award represents, Dr. Fang added, "To me, being a tech influencer is about responsibility, the responsibility to ensure that innovation serves the well-being of all humanity, not just the few. Whether in cybersecurity, photonic computing, gemstone cultivation, or cancer treatment, my work has always been guided by one question: how can science make life better for people? This recognition reinforces my commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible."What distinguishes Dr. Ko Cheng Fang is not simply the breadth of his accomplishments, but the unifying philosophy that drives them. With exceptional achievements spanning technology, medicine, materials engineering, and the arts, he exemplifies visionary innovation that transcends his era. Centred firmly on the future well-being of humanity, he continues to drive the world toward a new stage of civilisation, approaching each challenge, whether in cybersecurity, photonic computing, gemstone cultivation, or cancer treatment, with the same creative intensity and cross-disciplinary insight.From protecting national security infrastructure to revolutionising computing, from solving resource scarcity in precious stones to developing near-miraculous cancer treatments, Dr. Fang embodies the ideal of the scientist-inventor who works not for personal glory but for the betterment of all humanity. With his groundbreaking photonic chip technology poised to usher in the age of optical computing, his anticancer formulation offering new hope to patients worldwide, and his decades of contributions to cybersecurity and materials science, Dr. Ko Cheng Fang stands as one of the most extraordinary and impactful innovators of his generation. His win at IMA 2026 celebrates not only his already monumental achievements, but his ongoing mission to push the boundaries of what is possible and to prove that science, when guided by human compassion and creative vision, can truly change the world.

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