New Iowa Law Empowers Insurance Industry to Freeze Scams, Protect Seniors from Financial Exploitation

DES MOINES, IOWA – In observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), the Iowa Insurance Division today highlighted a powerful new tool in the fight against senior financial fraud: House File 2232. Signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on April 9 and taking effect July 1, the legislation allows insurance companies to temporarily halt suspicious transactions when elder financial exploitation is suspected.

"Protecting our seniors requires local vigilance, " said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. "Our Fraud Bureau is on the ground every day, working alongside families and financial professionals to stop the theft of a lifetime of hard work. This new law is a useful tool that will protect people’s assets from the scammers."

House File 2232 brings the life insurance and annuity sectors in line with Iowa's securities industry, which has utilized a similar fraud-delay framework since 2021 with massive success.

The Impact of Local Intervention (2025 Securities Data):

100% Accuracy: In 2025, financial professionals flagged and delayed 42 suspicious securities transactions. Iowa Insurance Division investigators confirmed that financial exploitation was actively occurring in every single case.

$2.59 Million Saved: By pausing these transactions, the Division stopped millions from reaching scammers last year alone.

$1.13 Million Recovered: Through collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement, the Division successfully clawed back over a million dollars for Iowa victims.

Financial exploitation is a rapidly growing national threat. According to the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), regulators handled over 3,600 senior-related complaints last year, fighting increasingly complex threats like AI-enabled impersonation, social media fraud, and digital asset schemes.

The Iowa Insurance Division urges Iowans and their families to take immediate action:

Name a Trusted Contact: Add a "safety net" to financial accounts, giving firms permission to contact a designated person if fraud is suspected.

Leverage the Senior Safe Act: This federal framework allows financial professionals to report suspected abuse to regulators without violating privacy rules.

Report Locally, Early: Local intervention is the fastest way to freeze an account and recover funds.

If you suspect that you or a loved one is a victim of financial exploitation, contact the Iowa Insurance Division at (515) 654-6464 or visit IowaFraudFighters.gov.