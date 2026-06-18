ENTOUCH Named Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America for Third Consecutive Year

ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management ENTOUCH an inspiring workplace

Recognized for Exceptional Culture, Innovation, and Employee Engagement Recognized for Exceptional Culture, Innovation, and Employee Engagement

This recognition fuels our passion to continue building a culture that not only celebrates diversity and collaboration but also empowers every individual to redefine what’s possible in the future.” — Eric Denton, CEO of ENTOUCH

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America for the third consecutive year. The award, presented by the Inspiring Workplaces Group in association with Engagedly, celebrate organizations with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose, and belonging. The 2026 winners were unveiled at an exclusive event in Chicago on June 17, 2026.

Since 2015, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards have honored organizations that go beyond policies and programs to create environments where people feel valued, included, and empowered to thrive. Winners are selected through a rigorous submission process evaluating six key elements of a PeopleFirst culture: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. Entries are reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.

For ENTOUCH, earning this recognition for the third consecutive year underscores a commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, included, and encouraged. As a leader in its industry, ENTOUCH believes a PeopleFirst approach is essential to driving innovation and long-term success.

"Our vision has always been to create a workplace where innovation thrives because people feel genuinely supported and inspired," said Eric Denton, CEO of ENTOUCH. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue building a culture that not only celebrates diversity and collaboration but also empowers every individual to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible in the future."

This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritizing wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organizations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.

ENTOUCH continues to invest in a culture rooted in trust and belonging, recognizing that engaged and empowered teams are the foundation of resilience, agility, and sustained performance. This latest honor reinforces the company's mission to put people first while delivering exceptional results.

About ENTOUCH

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2008, ENTOUCH is the leader in energy management as a service and smart building technology. We create a path to a healthier planet by delivering sustainable solutions that reduce energy usage, drive profitably, and simplify facility management for multisite operators. Our turnkey solution digitally transforms and optimizes operations for multisite businesses. We are the only provider that owns our entire technology stack and can take over heterogeneous systems and manage them from a single cloud solution. We lead the industry in speed, deployment quality, and ENTOUCH 360 service has earned a 100% renewal rate.

About Inspiring Workplaces Group

The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organization dedicated to recognizing and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programs: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organization celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.

Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognize organizations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.

Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognized thousands of organizations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.

Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

About Engagedly

Engagedly is an AI talent management platform built to help organizations connect performance, engagement, learning, growth, and recognition in one unified experience. Powered by Marissa, its AI SuperAgent, Engagedly helps leaders turn people strategy into intelligent actions, reduce talent silos, and drive measurable business outcomes. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Engagedly supports stronger engagement, better retention, and the development of high performing teams.

Know more about Engagedly here: https://engagedly.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.