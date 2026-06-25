CREPINI FOODS BRINGS THE ORIGINAL HIGH-PROTEIN PANCAKE EXPERIENCE TO THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Interactive Crepini pancake bar showcases the next generation of convenient, protein-packed innovation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crepini Foods, the original pioneer in ready-to-eat high-protein pancakes, is bringing its protein-powered breakfast innovation to the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 28-30, 2026 at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC, with an immersive Pancake Bar experience showcasing its newest line of protein-packed pancakes.On Monday, June 29, 2026 at 10:30 AM at Booth #6126 Crepini Foods will sample it’s latest pancakes while building their own customizable pancake skewers with a variety of sweet, savory, and functional toppings.Long before ready-to-eat protein pancakes became a category trend, Crepini Foods helped define the movement, creating convenient, refrigerated, high-protein foods designed for modern consumers seeking taste, nutrition, and simplicity without compromise.As high-protein foods continue to dominate consumer demand, Crepini Foods remains at the forefront of the category with pancakes crafted from simple, functional ingredients including cottage cheese, Greek yogurt or ricotta, egg whites, and oats.During the event, attendees will discover:• Why protein-forward breakfast foods continue to surge in popularity• How refrigerated, ready-to-eat pancakes are reshaping convenience food• Why consumers are prioritizing high-protein, lower-carb eating• How Crepini Foods helped pioneer the ready-to-eat protein pancake categoryAttendees will experience Crepini’s interactive Pancake Bar, where they can create their own pancake skewers featuring a variety of toppings, drizzles, fruits, nut butters, crunch elements, and sweet pairings designed to showcase the versatility of the brand’s newest products.Featured pancake varieties include:• Vanilla: Crafted with pure vanilla extract and packed with 20 grams of protein, these gluten-free pancakes are delicious warmed up or enjoyed straight from the pack.• Chocolate Chip: A protein-packed pancake with just the right touch of sweetness from chocolate chips, ideal for meal prep, breakfast, or convenient snacking.• Original: Part of the Pancheesi by Crepini line, the Original pancake delivers 17 grams of protein with only 110 calories and 9 grams of carbs, versatile enough for both sweet and savory applications.• Banana: Sweet, satisfying, gut-friendly, and packed with 13 grams of protein, Banana pancakes combine comfort and functionality in every bite.Crepini Foods products are currently available at more than 6,000 retailers nationwide, with new pancake product rollouts happening exclusively at Costco, Sprouts, H-E-B, Hungryroot, and online.As protein continues to drive purchasing decisions across grocery categories, Crepini Foods believes the future of breakfast belongs to products that combine convenience, clean ingredients, and satisfying nutrition.Join Crepini Foods at Booth #6126 on Monday, June 29 at 10:30 AM to experience the future of high-protein pancakes firsthand.To learn more about Crepini Foods and explore recipes, visit Crepini.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Crepini Foods and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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