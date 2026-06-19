Indianapolis Attorney Jack Razumich Brings Sex Crimes Defense to 75 of Indiana’s 92 Counties

John "Jack" Razumich

Razumich & Associates, PC represents Hoosiers facing sex offense allegations statewide, from low-level felonies up to Level 1 felonies.

A sex crime accusation can destroy a life long before any verdict. My job is to protect the accused, defend their rights, and hold the State to its burden of proof in every county where I appear.” — John "Jack" Razumich

IN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Razumich & Associates, PC, an Indianapolis-based criminal defense firm, today highlighted the statewide practice of founding attorney John "Jack" Razumich, who represents people accused of all types of felony offenses, including sex crimes, in 75 of Indiana's 92 counties, a reach that has taken him into courtrooms across the state and made him a recognized name in Indiana sex offense defense.

Few areas of criminal law carry higher stakes or demand more specialized skill. Sex offense charges in Indiana range from low-level felony offenses up to Level 1 felonies, with penalties that can stretch into decades in prison and, upon conviction, mandatory placement on Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender Registry. The accusation alone can damage a person's reputation, career, and family long before any verdict is reached. For that reason, the work demands a defense that is careful, aggressive, and built around the specific facts of each accusation.

Mr. Razumich represents clients facing sex offense allegations in courtrooms throughout Indiana, and his practice now reaches 75 of the state's 92 counties — a footprint few defense attorneys in Indiana can match. That breadth matters. Because these cases are investigated and prosecuted differently from almost every other area of criminal law, and because local prosecutors, judges, and procedural practices vary from one county to the next, an attorney who regularly appears in courtrooms across the state brings practical, on-the-ground knowledge wherever a case is filed.

It is that combination of statewide representation and focused experience that has made Mr. Razumich a recognized name in sex crime defense in Indiana. He is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States and in federal court — credentials held by only a small number of Indianapolis criminal defense attorneys — and the firm has been defending Hoosiers against serious criminal charges since 2006.

The firm's sex offense defense practice covers the full range of allegations, including rape, child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery, and matters involving Indiana's Sex and Violent Offender Registry. In each, the firm focuses on the points where the State's case is most vulnerable: false accusations, mistaken identifications, weaknesses in physical or forensic evidence, and prosecutions that move forward without sufficient proof. The firm stresses that early involvement matters — the sooner a defense attorney is engaged, the more can often be done to protect a client's rights and shape the outcome.

These cases also demand a particular kind of discretion. The subject matter is sensitive, the personal consequences are severe, and clients are frequently navigating the most frightening period of their lives. The firm approaches each matter with both the seriousness it demands and the confidentiality clients deserve.

"A sex crime accusation can destroy a life long before any verdict," said John "Jack" Razumich, founding attorney of Razumich & Associates, PC. "My job is to protect the accused, defend their rights, and hold the State to its burden of proof in every county where I appear."

About Razumich & Associates, PC

Razumich & Associates, PC is an Indianapolis criminal defense firm led by founding attorney John "Jack" Razumich. The firm has defended Hoosiers against serious criminal charges since 2006 and has represented clients facing all types of criminal accusations, including sex offense allegations, in 75 of Indiana's 92 counties. The firm serves clients throughout Indiana from its office at 156 E Market St in Indianapolis, is available 24/7, and offers confidential, no-cost initial consultations for those facing sex offense allegations anywhere in the state.

Anyone accused of a sex crime in Indiana can contact Razumich & Associates at 317-983-5333 or visit the firm's sex crime defense page at https://lawyersreadytofight.com/practice-areas/sex-crimes/ to schedule a confidential consultation.

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