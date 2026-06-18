Hema Dey, Author of #1 New Release The AI Translator

One Brain connects medical practices, healthcare facilities, and insurance agencies to end communication failures and reduce overhead. HIPAA-compliant.

Medical practices, healthcare facilities, and insurance providers are losing patients, members, and revenue because of broken systems.” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical practices, healthcare facilities, and health insurance providers across the United States are absorbing financial losses that do not appear on a single line of any budget report — but compound quietly across every unanswered member call, every missed appointment, every duplicated administrative task, and every hour a clinician or agent spends on work that has nothing to do with delivering care or serving clients. Administrative burden now consumes 20% of institutional healthcare budgets. (Source: Oral Health Group, "Agentic AI in Healthcare," oralhealthgroup.com, February 2026) 87% of healthcare workers report working late each week just to complete administrative duties. (Source: Naviant, "How AI is Reducing the Administrative Burden in Healthcare," naviant.com, October 2025)Patient no-shows alone cost the U.S. healthcare system an estimated $150 billion annually, with $200 lost for every open or no-show appointment slot on average. (Source: Curogram, "Average Patient No-Show Rate: 2025 Guide," curogram.com, 2025; Phreesia, "The High Cost of Long Patient Wait Times," phreesia.com) And in the insurance sector, 52% of agency leaders say client communication will be the defining factor separating high-performing agencies from the rest in 2026. (Source: Vertafore, "2026 Insurance Agency Trends Outlook," vertafore.com, February 2026)Iffel International Inc., an AI strategy and deployment firm headquartered in Orange County, California, today announced the national availability of One Brain — a HIPAA -compliant agentic AI solution built for medical practices, healthcare facilities, and health insurance providers and agencies. One Brain is designed to end dysfunctional patient and member communication, eliminate the administrative drag that displaces clinical and agent time, and connect the systems each organization already operates without requiring a single replacement."Medical practices, healthcare facilities, and insurance providers are losing patients, members, and revenue not because of the quality of their care or their coverage — but because of the broken systems surrounding it," said Hema Dey, Founder and CEO of Iffel International and author of The AI Translator. "One Brain is designed to fix that. HIPAA-compliant. Affordable enough for every practice and every agency. Simple enough for every team member. Practical enough to connect to what the organization already has — without disrupting a single workflow the team depends on."The Financial and Operational Cost of a Broken SystemThe frustration inside medical practices and insurance agencies is not abstract. It shows up in the front desk staff fielding the same scheduling calls on repeat. In the clinical coordinator manually chasing down patient follow-ups that an automated system should have handled. In the insurance agent spending hours on routine member inquiries instead of growing their book of business. In the practice manager and agency principal watching revenue opportunities slip through communication gaps that no one has had the time or the technology to close.Even at physician practices that are fully staffed, 30% of patient calls are made after hours — calls that in most practices reach voicemail, go unlogged, and result in patients seeking care elsewhere. (Source: Providertech, "Reducing Administrative Burden in Healthcare Through AI," providertech.com, April 2026) In 2024, medical groups reported an average of 80 returning patients and 43 new patients missing appointments monthly, creating scheduling inefficiencies and extending wait times for patients who do seek care. (Source: WCHSB Insights, "The $50 Fee Won't Fix a $50,000 Problem," wchsb.com, February 2026)In the insurance sector, the communication burden is equally costly. Poor communication is one of the leading reasons clients file complaints that may lead to errors and omissions claims and liability disputes. (Source: NAPA Benefits, "How Insurance Agents Can Use AI to Stay Ahead," napa-benefits.org, November 2025) Research shows that 61% of customers say AI raises the bar for brand trust — meaning members and patients now expect faster, smarter, more responsive communication from every organization managing their health and coverage. (Source: Salesforce, "2025 State of the AI Connected Customer," salesforce.com, 2025)Built for Healthcare Compliance: HIPAA-Compliant by DesignOne Brain for Healthcare and Insurance is HIPAA-compliant, with Business Associate Agreements available for all partner practices, facilities, and insurance organizations.For healthcare administrators, compliance officers, and insurance agency principals, the compliance architecture of any AI solution is not a secondary consideration — it is the threshold requirement. One Brain was built with this standard as a foundational non-negotiable. Encrypted data handling, role-based access controls, and a full Business Associate Agreement framework are in place across every deployment, in every practice, agency, and facility, in every state."Healthcare practices and insurance providers cannot afford to adopt AI that creates new compliance exposure," said Dey. "One Brain was built specifically so that every organization managing patient and member data can deploy agentic AI with complete confidence that data is protected, HIPAA obligations are met, and Business Associate Agreement requirements are covered from day one." No organization should have to choose between operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. One Brain delivers both — simultaneously and without compromise.Ending the Administrative Burden That Displaces Clinical and Agent TimeAccording to the Doximity 2026 State of AI in Medicine Report, 94% of physicians surveyed said they are currently using AI or are interested in doing so, with administrative burden reduction cited as the primary driver. (Source: Doximity, "2026 State of AI in Medicine Report," doximity.com) 57% of physicians now say the top opportunity for AI is addressing administrative burden. (Source: athenahealth, "The Rise of Agentic AI in Healthcare," athenahealth.com, June 2025)In the insurance sector, AI adoption among agents reached 64% in 2026 — with workflow automation, client communication, and back-office efficiency identified as the highest-value applications. (Source: Perspective AI, "AI for Insurance Agents in 2026: Adoption Hit 64%," getperspective.ai, May 2026)The operational cost of unresolved administrative burden is significant across both sectors. When administrative processes are fully optimized with automation, clinicians can save 70 minutes per patient visit, according to organizations that have implemented AI-driven administrative solutions. (Source: Naviant, "How AI is Reducing the Administrative Burden in Healthcare," naviant.com, October 2025) For insurance agencies, insurers achieving AI-driven automation of routine member interactions report 35% to 50% operational cost reduction. (Source: NextLevel.AI, "AI Insurance Customer Service: Transformation in 2025-2026," nextlevel.ai, December 2025)One Brain automates the scheduling, patient and member follow-up, intake coordination, renewal outreach, and internal communication workflows that currently consume staff time — so clinical teams and insurance agents return their attention to the people they serve. Every automated workflow operates within One Brain's HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, ensuring that efficiency gains never come at the cost of data security."This is Team Human × Team AI in a medical practice and in an insurance agency," said Dey. "AI handling the work that was never supposed to be the people's job — so the people can do the work that only they can do."Connecting Systems That Have Never Spoken to Each OtherMost medical practices, healthcare facilities, and insurance agencies operate scheduling, EHR, intake, billing, CRM, and member communication systems that function independently — creating the information gaps that produce missed appointments, unanswered calls, lapsed renewals, and lost follow-up.One Brain integrates with the systems each organization already operates, enabling those platforms to share data and coordinate automatically — within a fully HIPAA-compliant data environment.Prior to deployment, Iffel International conducts a compatibility assessment to map existing systems, identify any modernization requirements, and confirm integration pathways. According to the company, the assessment is typically completed within days and in the vast majority of engagements requires no changes to existing systems."The assessment takes days — not months," said Dey. "Every practice and every agency sees exactly what will connect, how it will connect, and how every data touchpoint is protected."Multilingual Communication at Every HourOne Brain is configured to respond to patient and member inquiries in real time — including outside clinical and business hours — in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, and additional languages. Iffel International states this capability is particularly relevant in the multilingual patient and member populations served by practices and agencies across California, the Southwest, and major metropolitan markets nationwide.The after-hours gap is a documented revenue and care continuity problem across every medical specialty and every insurance product line. A patient who cannot reach their practice after hours and a member who cannot reach their insurance agency during a coverage question, do not wait. They seek care elsewhere, they question their coverage, they disengage — and they do not renew.Research shows that 84% of patients believe wait times are important to their overall healthcare experience. (Source: Phreesia, "The High Cost of Long Patient Wait Times," phreesia.com) That perception extends directly to how quickly and effectively every practice and every agency responds to every call, message, and after-hours inquiry — in the patient's and member's own language.Appointment Tracking, Member Engagement, and Organizational VisibilityOne Brain surfaces real-time data on appointment status, member communication history, follow-up gaps, and pipeline visibility through a unified reporting view. The system automatically flags patients and members overdue for follow-up, tracks inquiries from first contact through confirmed appointment or resolved matter, and identifies the scheduling and communication breakdowns that generate no-shows and lapsed renewals before they cost the organization revenue.Medical practice leaders who maintained or improved no-show rates in 2025 most often credited consistent patient communication — particularly frequent digital reminders, automated outreach, and easy rescheduling options. (Source: MGMA Stat, "Patient No-Shows in 2025," mgma.com, August 2025) For insurance agencies, research confirms that agencies combining data-driven outreach with human relationship management achieve stronger retention and more relevant client conversations. (Source: FastTrack CE, "Insurance AI Trends Update," fastrackce.com, May 2026) These are precisely the functions One Brain is designed to automate at scale, within its HIPAA-compliant framework."Know which patients are overdue for follow-up. Know which members have not been contacted ahead of renewal. Know where the communication broke down before it becomes a no-show or a lapsed policy," said Dey. "One Brain gives every practice manager, every physician, and every agency principal that picture — compliantly, simply, practically, and affordably."AvailabilityOne Brain is available to medical practices, healthcare facilities, and health insurance providers and agencies in all 50 states. Business Associate Agreements are available for all partner engagements. Iffel International is offering complimentary rapid assessments with no preparation required and no obligation to proceed.To schedule an assessment, contact Iffel International at iffelinternational.com or reach the company's AI intake agent Emma at +1 (949) 779-6442, available 24 hours a day.About Iffel International Inc.Iffel International Inc. is an AI strategy and deployment firm founded in 2006 by Hema Dey, recognized by Forbes as a Top 5 AI Leader. The company is headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, and serves clients across healthcare, insurance, legal, manufacturing, and professional services sectors in more than 35 countries. Proprietary frameworks include SEO2Sales™, GEO2Sales™, and Signal2Phygital™. One Brain deployments in healthcare and insurance are HIPAA-compliant, with Business Associate Agreements available for all partner practices, facilities, and agencies. Hema Dey is the author of The AI Translator: Making Your Marketing Message Click With People And Code, a number one Amazon New Release in Global Marketing, Web Marketing, and E-Commerce.

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