Bananas Creative Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Graphic Design Services

Canadian Choice Award honours Bananas Creative for delivering innovative branding, creative excellence, and measurable results for businesses worldwide.

This award is a meaningful reflection of the passion, creativity, and dedication our team brings to every project.” — Anastasia Silva

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Bananas Creative as a 2026 award winner in the Graphic Design Services category, celebrating the agency’s bold approach to branding and its impact across multiple markets.Based in Edmonton, Bananas Creative is a personality-driven branding and web design agency specializing in helping home-service businesses stand out and scale. From strategic brand development and high-converting websites to marketing assets such as logos, vehicle wraps, signage, brochures, and social media content, the agency delivers cohesive brand systems designed to elevate its clients’ presence and performance.What sets Bananas Creative apart is its ability to merge bold, creative design with real business strategy. The agency takes a highly collaborative, hands-on approach - guiding clients from concept to launch while ensuring clarity, confidence, and measurable impact. Known for its distinctive mascot-driven branding and memorable visual identities, Bananas Creative has become a trusted partner for businesses across Canada, the United States, and Australia.“This award is a meaningful reflection of the passion, creativity, and dedication our team brings to every project,” said Anastasia Silva, Co-Owner of Bananas Creative. “It validates our belief that bold, strategic branding can truly transform businesses and make a lasting impact. Most importantly, it represents the trust our clients place in us, which is something we never take for granted.”Winning the Canadian Choice Award has strengthened the agency’s credibility and visibility, reinforcing trust with existing clients while helping new clients choose Bananas Creative with confidence. The recognition has also opened the door to new opportunities, partnerships, and higher-level projects.“For our team, this is not just recognition - it’s motivation to keep pushing boundaries, elevating our clients, and delivering work we are genuinely proud of,” Silva added.Bananas Creative’s impact extends beyond design. By helping businesses build strong, professional brands, the agency plays a key role in supporting growth, improving market positioning, and creating long-term opportunities for its clients. Its work contributes to a stronger business community by enabling companies to present themselves with confidence and stand out in competitive industries.Over the past year, Bananas Creative has achieved significant growth, expanding its team, refining its processes, and consistently delivering high-impact brand systems for clients across multiple countries. This momentum has positioned the agency as a go-to branding partner for home-service businesses looking to scale.Looking ahead, Bananas Creative is focused on continuing to elevate its work, grow its team with top creative talent, and take on larger, more impactful projects. With a commitment to innovation, strategy, and standout design, the agency aims to help even more businesses build brands that leave a lasting impression.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Bananas Creative’s recognition highlights its dedication to creativity, strategy, and delivering meaningful results for its clients.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Bananas CreativeBananas Creative is an Edmonton-based branding and web design agency specializing in bold, personality-driven brand systems for home-service businesses. Founded by Sergio Silva, with Anastasia Silva as Co-Owner, the agency provides strategic branding, website design, and marketing assets that help businesses stand out, attract better clients, and scale with confidence. Known for its collaborative approach and high-touch client experience, Bananas Creative works with companies across Canada, the United States, and Australia to build brands that drive real growth.Bananas Creative Social LinksWebsite: https://www.bananascreative.ca Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bananascreative

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