Wurqly Launches IT SaaS Labor Platform focused on Quality, Transparency, and Technician Success

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New platform aims to improve maintenance, repair, and installation outcomes through transparent pricing and a people-first approach.

Wurqly a magnet for skilled technicians. Empower the people who do the work, and superior reliability and results follow for our business partners” — Vibert Sahadatalli - CEO

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wurqly today announced the launch of its IT SaaS Labor Platform designed to help businesses manage maintenance, repair, and installation projects while connecting them with qualified field service professionals.

The platform was created to address common challenges facing the field service industry, including technician retention, inconsistent service quality, and rising operational costs. Wurqly's approach focuses on aligning the interests of businesses and technicians to deliver more reliable outcomes and long-term relationships.

"Wurqly was founded on a simple principle: when technicians are empowered with the right support and customers receive transparent, reliable service, everyone benefits," said Clintus Victoriya, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Wurqly. "Our mission is to build a platform that enables businesses to achieve better outcomes while creating opportunities for skilled professionals to grow and thrive."

Wurqly provides businesses with access to qualified field service talent and tools intended to improve visibility, communication, and accountability throughout the service lifecycle. The platform supports maintenance, break-fix, and installation projects across a variety of industries.

The company plans to continue expanding its capabilities to help customers improve service quality and operational efficiency while supporting the long-term success of field service professionals. "Skilled technicians are at the center of every successful service organization," Clintus said. "We believe better alignment, transparent pricing, and a commitment to quality can create stronger outcomes for businesses, technicians, and the customers they serve."

Wurqly is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit https://wurqly.com.

ABOUT WURQLY

Wurqly is an IT SaaS Labor Platform that helps businesses manage maintenance, repair, and installation projects by connecting them with qualified field service professionals. Built around a people-first philosophy, Wurqly emphasizes transparency, accountability, and service quality while helping businesses and technicians build long-term success.

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