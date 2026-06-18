'Life in Woke America' Delivers a Thrilling Look at Family, Sacrifice, and Modern Cultural Tensions

Joel Rakow’s propulsive novel explores hidden threats, resilience, and the bonds of family amidst America’s tense realities

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author and business leader Joel Rakow, Ed.D., has released his first fiction novel, “Life in Woke America: A Family’s Story of Truth and Betrayal Under Fire,” a timely and thought-provoking political thriller grounded in the heart of the Texas Panhandle. Fusing suspense, romance, and family drama, this emotionally charged narrative shines a spotlight on the resilience of ordinary people in the face of extraordinary challenges.The story follows Xavier King, a foster care survivor turned soldier, on a high-stakes mission rooted in courage, conviction, and love. Xavier’s dream of building a family is threatened by institutional corruption and a covert plot involving a bioweapon on American soil. Against this backdrop, the novel explores faith, truth, identity, and the sacrifices we make to protect the things we hold dear.“Xavier’s story is an ode to the strength of the American spirit,” says Rakow. “It’s a lens through which we can examine human values, resilience, and the cost of standing up for what’s right in a polarized world.”Inspired by real-world events, such as the discovery of a secret biolab in California, “Life in Woke America” situates its gripping narrative within authentic settings, including Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Rakow’s background as a cybersecurity expert and advocate for children in foster care lends an unparalleled depth to the novel’s core themes. Described as “suspenseful, chilling, and human,” the book also incorporates a passionate romance that elevates the stakes for Xavier and the people he loves."As an author, I believe storytelling holds incredible power not only to entertain, but also to spark important conversations," says Joel Rakow. "With ‘Life in Woke America,’ I want to create a space where readers could see themselves and others through a lens of humanity and truth, recognizing the importance of understanding and connection in a period of great societal change."The novel is far more than a thriller - it’s a story with heart that unflinchingly addresses many of the issues facing society today. Rakow seamlessly blends cinematic suspense with deeper questions about courage, sacrifice, and belonging. Reviews rave about its layered narrative and compelling characters, positioning the book as a must-read for fans of political thrillers, contemporary fiction, and family-centered drama.“Life in Woke America: A Family’s Story of Truth and Betrayal Under Fire” (ISBN: 9781969572944 / 9781969572418) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $36.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and for a limited time, the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:When Army Private Xavier King uncovers a secret Chinese bioweapon lab on U.S. soil, he expects the system to respond. Instead, the institutions he serves try to destroy him.Inspired by the real Reedley biolab scandal, this high-stakes political thriller follows Xavier — a foster kid who fought his way into the Army — as he risks everything to expose a deadly hidden threat. After delivering explosive congressional testimony, he is branded an extremist, placed on a no-fly list, and forced into the shadows.But Xavier is no longer fighting only for survival or revenge. He is also fighting to build the family and the meaningful life he was denied as a child. As powerful forces close in, he must outthink and outmaneuver a corrupt system while holding onto the woman he loves and the future he refuses to surrender.Blending high-stakes political thriller tension with the story of a man fighting to build a meaningful life, Life in Woke America delivers the intensity of Jack Carr and Brad Thor alongside deeper emotional and moral weight. It is the story of one man who refuses to stay silent when both his country and his chance at a real life are under fire.A portion of the author’s proceeds supports veteran rehabilitation centers.Praise for Life in Woke America:“It reads like a modern, more thoughtful successor to Brad Thor and Vince Flynn.”- Joseph B., NetGalley“Not just a thriller. It challenges, engages, and stays with you long after you finish.”- Emmanuel J., 11-time Goodreads reviewer“Great love story between Xavier and Audrey. Awesome to read about a child with a rough start in life who becomes a man of integrity.”- Stephanie P., Facebook Book Club OrganizerAbout the Author:Joel Rakow, Ed.D., grew up as a roofer’s son twenty miles above the Mexican border, with a black family doctor. A Harvard Postdoctoral Fellow, he advised the Secret Service and FBI InfraGard on cybersecurity and built successful software companies. He earned three PC World Magazine Product-of-the-Year awards and two Microsoft Partner-of-the-Year honors, and was League MVP for his college baseball team.Rakow is no stranger to shaping minds. With more than three million educational products sold worldwide and translations in seven languages across 22 countries, he has spent decades educating, inspiring, and influencing audiences around the globe. In Life in Woke America, Rakow turns to fiction to tell the story he believes America needs most—a story of faith, family, patriotism, personal responsibility, and the enduring values that helped build a strong and resilient nation.He currently serves as a Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care, and coaches CEOs as Co-Chair of the Vistage CEO Group in Amarillo, which he founded in 2021. With six grandchildren and more than fifty years of married life, family remains the heartbeat of his days. He invites you to visit www.LifeInWokeAmerica.com and follow him on X @inWokeAmerica - and he’ll happily join you for a game of table tennis or share stories from his days as a National Park Ranger in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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