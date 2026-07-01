Harsh Verma Wins 'Tech Excellence Award' at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harsh Verma , Principal Software Engineer in AI at Palo Alto Networks, has been awarded the Tech Excellence Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards E2 ( IMA ) on 1 July 2026, recognising his outstanding contributions to next-generation AI innovation and his growing global influence in the tech industry. With a career centred on advancing scalable and intelligent AI systems, Harsh works at the forefront of enterprise innovation, helping organisations navigate the rapidly evolving intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. His expertise spans autonomous agents, generative AI, intelligent security frameworks, and scalable AI implementation strategies that enable enterprises to innovate responsibly while maintaining resilience and security.Reflecting on the recognition, Harsh shared, "This award is deeply meaningful because technology excellence is not just about writing great code. It is about building systems that are intelligent, responsible, and truly serve the needs of businesses and society. I have dedicated my career to ensuring that AI innovation is both scalable and ethical, and to have that work recognised on a global stage is profoundly humbling."Beyond his role at Palo Alto Networks, Harsh has become a respected global thought leader and educator in the AI ecosystem. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, he regularly contributes insights on the evolution of AI engineering, cybersecurity, and the future of intelligent systems. His widely recognised article, Beyond the Code: The Evolution of the Next-Generation Engineer, reflects his philosophy that modern engineering extends beyond technical execution into leadership, strategy, ethics, and innovation. Harsh's influence extends through international speaking engagements, mentorship initiatives, and industry collaborations. He has delivered impactful talks on topics such as agentic security, AI-powered cybersecurity, quantum security, and enterprise AI transformation through platforms including Berkeley SkyDeck, FutureAGI, Health Tech Week, Xraised, and TrueML Talks. His sessions consistently bridge technical complexity with practical business application, making advanced AI concepts accessible and actionable for leaders and innovators worldwide.Speaking on what the Tech Excellence Award represents, Harsh added, "To me, tech excellence is about responsibility, the responsibility to think beyond code, to combine engineering precision with strategic foresight, and to ensure that the systems we build today create a better, safer tomorrow. This recognition reinforces my commitment to helping organisations adopt, secure, and operationalise intelligent systems in an increasingly AI-driven world."A passionate advocate for mentorship and innovation, Harsh actively supports aspiring entrepreneurs, engineers, and startups by guiding AI strategy, cybersecurity, and scalable technology adoption. His work as a mentor during global hackathons and technology initiatives further demonstrates his commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators. His contributions have earned widespread international recognition across technology and innovation sectors. Among his many honours are the Global Recognition Award for AI Innovator of the Year, recognition from the Forbes Technology Council for his work in AI and software engineering, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Globee Awards for Artificial Intelligence, the Noble Technology Awards, and recognition as a Stanford Distinguished Scholar through Stanford Graduate School of Business programs, as well as completion of executive innovation and leadership programs with MIT.What distinguishes Harsh is not only his technical expertise, but his ability to think beyond code, combining engineering excellence with strategic foresight and responsible innovation. Through his writing, research, public speaking, and enterprise leadership, he continues to influence how organisations adopt, secure, and operationalise intelligent systems in an increasingly AI-driven world. As AI rapidly reshapes industries and global systems, Harsh remains committed to ensuring that innovation is both scalable and responsible. His work reflects a vision of technology that empowers businesses, strengthens security, and drives meaningful transformation across sectors.With his exceptional achievements, global thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to advancing AI innovation, Harsh Verma stands as one of the leading technology voices of his generation. His win at IMA 2026 celebrates not only his accomplishments, but his ongoing mission to shape the future of AI and cybersecurity with intelligence, integrity, and impact.

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