Lunar Helium-3 Mining Secures 14th U.S. Patent, Expanding One of the Industry's Largest Lunar Mining IP Portfolios

Lunar Helium-3 Mining Secures 14th U.S. Patent

The latest patent milestone comes as LH3M advances its Series A and expands one of the industry's largest lunar mining IP portfolios.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) today announced the issuance of its 14th United States patent , further strengthening one of the largest intellectual property portfolios dedicated to lunar helium-3 mining technologies.The newly issued patent adds to LH3M's growing portfolio of technologies considered essential for future lunar mining operations.With 14 issued patents and additional applications pending, LH3M has assembled a substantial intellectual property portfolio spanning both helium-3 prospecting and lunar extraction technologies. The ability to identify economically viable helium-3 deposits is a critical prerequisite to mining, while the company’s extraction technologies are specifically designed for the unique challenges of the lunar environment. As competition intensifies in the race to develop lunar resources, ownership of key prospecting and mining technologies is expected to become a significant strategic advantage.Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of LH3M, stated: "We have taken a lunar-centric approach rather than attempting to adapt conventional Earth-based mining methods. If the Moon were like Earth, an Earth-based mining approach might work. It is not. The Moon's vacuum, one-sixth gravity, abrasive regolith, and extremely low helium-3 concentrations require fundamentally different solutions."The patent milestone comes as LH3M advances its Series A financing round, offering investors an opportunity to participate in a company building the technological foundation for the emerging lunar economy.About Lunar Helium-3 MiningLunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is an aerospace and resource development company focused on the detection, extraction, and return of helium-3 from the Moon. Through its extensive portfolio of issued and pending patents, LH3M is developing and protecting technologies that are crucial to the future of lunar mining and helium-3 commercialization.

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