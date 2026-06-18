Jones Brothers Roofing Celebrates 82 Years of Service to Montgomery Homeowners

Family-owned company continues tradition of quality roofing, siding, and window replacement since 1944

Our longevity comes from treating every roof, every siding project, and every window installation like it's our own home. That approach won't change as long as we're serving this community” — Bob Baker, Owner & President, Jones Brothers Roofing

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Brothers Roofing, a trusted name in home exterior services throughout the Montgomery area, marks 82 years of serving local homeowners in 2026.

Since opening its doors in 1944, the company has built a reputation for reliable roofing, siding, and window replacement services across the River Region.

Founded during World War II, Jones Brothers Roofing has weathered economic shifts, hurricanes, and changing construction technologies while maintaining its commitment to quality workmanship. The company specializes in residential roofing installations and repairs, vinyl and fiber cement siding, and energy-efficient window replacement for homeowners throughout Montgomery and surrounding communities.

"Eight decades in business means we've protected thousands of Montgomery, AL area homes through every kind of weather Alabama can throw at us," said Bob Baker, owner of Jones Brothers Roofing. "Our longevity comes from treating every roof, every siding project, and every window installation like it's our own home. That approach hasn't changed since 1944, and it won't change as long as we're serving this community."

Jones Brothers Roofing offers free inspections and estimates for all services. The company's experienced crews handle everything from minor roof repairs and storm damage to complete re-roofing projects, siding replacements, and full window retrofits. All work is backed by manufacturer warranties and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Montgomery area homeowners can schedule a free inspection or estimate by calling 334-265-1216 or visiting www.jonesbrothersroofing.com.

About Jones Brothers Roofing

Jones Brothers Roofing has served Montgomery, Alabama, and surrounding areas since 1944, providing residential roofing, siding, and window replacement services. The family-owned company is fully licensed and insured, with decades of experience protecting local homes. Jones Brothers Roofing is proud to be a part of the Hinkle Roofing brand. Hinkle Roofing is the premier roofing company serving the Birmingham, Alabama area.

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