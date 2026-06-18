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CalRecycle Awards $41 Million to Grow Circular Economy Jobs and Cut Waste Statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is investing $41 million to create green jobs and expand recycling opportunities so communities can recover more value from materials that would otherwise be thrown away. These new grants and loans will build out recycling infrastructure, support paid job training for young Californians, and open up new ways to keep valuable materials in circulation instead of sending them to landfills.

“California is proving that reducing waste and growing the economy can go hand in hand,” CalRecycle Director Zoe Heller said. “These investments will make recycling more convenient, support good-paying jobs, and help turn discarded materials into valuable new products. By keeping resources in use, we’re building a cleaner and more resilient future for communities across California.”

$10 Million to Expand Convenient CRV Redemption
Circular CRV Solutions received a Beverage Container Redemption Innovation Grant to fund additional California Redemption Value (CRV) cash-in sites statewide. As the nonprofit dealer cooperative that redeems CRV on behalf of its member beverage retailers (dealers), the organization will deploy mobile recycling and bag drop-off redemption services, including in communities that are underserved or have limited access to redemption opportunities.

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CalRecycle Awards $41 Million to Grow Circular Economy Jobs and Cut Waste Statewide

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