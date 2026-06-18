Possession TV Series: Exclusive Jamaican Screening Highlights Jamaica's Expanding Role in Global Film and Television

From left: Max Jardim, Chairman, JSDI Oversight Committee & Board Director, JAMPRO; Rob Maylor, Producer, Cinecom; Jackie Jackson, Film Commissioner, JAMPRO; Sheldon Reid, former JAMPRO Officer; Kareen Blake Chin, Casting Director, KBC Casting (second row From left Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC); Shullette Cox, President, JAMPRO; Natalie Thompson, Executive Producer, Cinecom, Storm Saulter, Director, Possession (foreground) and JoAnne Archibald, Principal From left: Sheldon Shepherd (playing the role of Matthew / Cudjoe East – Possession) and Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC).

British limited series Possession to screen at The Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston on June 20, highlighting Jamaica in the global film industry.

Jamaica continues to prove that it can successfully deliver complex, high-quality international productions using local talent behind and in-front-of the screen.” — Shullette Cox, President of JAMPRO

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British limited series Possession will screen Episodes 1 and 2 at The Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in a special showcase highlighting Jamaica’s growing presence in the global screen industry. Set across the United Kingdom and Jamaica, the series is directed by acclaimed Jamaican filmmaker Storm Saulter and written by British actress and writer Karla Crome.Possession is a five-part limited series scheduled to premiere on Sky Atlantic, a British television channel, later this year. The production features a British and Jamaican cast, including internationally acclaimed actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jonny Lee Miller alongside Jamaican actors Sheldon Shepherd, Shantol Jackson, Nadean Rawlins, and Jeff Crossley.The plot follows Claudia (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a young bi-racial lawyer who travels to Jamaica to challenge an inheritance claim, only to discover that the disputed estate has been haunting her dreams. The series is a genre-bending exploration of the impact colonialism has on the connections between the past and present. Possession represents a landmark achievement for Jamaica's screen-based industries as the first international television series directed by a Jamaican-resident filmmaker. The production brought together local production partner Cinecom Productions and the United Kingdom's Snowed-In Productions for principal photography in Jamaica in 2025.Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) commented: “The creative industries are a growing export sector for Jamaica. It generates jobs, attracts investment, earns foreign exchange and showcases Brand Jamaica to audiences around the world. Through the Jamaica Screen Development Initiative (JSDI), the Government has committed J$1 billion to building a globally competitive screen industry grounded in quality production, international standards and sustainable growth. Productions such as Possession reflect the strength of this vision, demonstrating Jamaica’s capacity to deliver world-class creative services, develop local talent and compete within the international audiovisual marketplace. This translates creativity into real economic value for the Jamaican people.”During filming, the project employed more than 140 Jamaican crew members and provided hands-on training for nine emerging professionals alongside award-winning international industry practitioners. This direct exposure to international production standards strengthened Jamaica's production capacity and delivered tangible economic benefits to the local industry. The production also invested in long-term industry development through a series of professional initiatives, including a Script Supervisor Workshop in partnership with the Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA), as well as a Cinematography Masterclass, industry presentations, and international shadowing opportunities.Importantly, Possession became the second project approved under the Jamaica Screen Development Initiative (JSDI) Production Rebate category, administered by JAMPRO on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, following the global success of Bob Marley: One Love. The JSDI billion-dollar allocation reflects the Government's continued commitment to developing Jamaica's screen-based industries by attracting international productions, fostering local talent, and building sustainable opportunities across the screen industries.Director Storm Saulter in reflecting on the impact of the project said, “This story is deeply rooted in the cultural and historical realities of Jamaica. I am honoured to bring it to life in the place I call home, alongside the amazing Jamaican crew members I have grown with and collaborated with for most of my career. Both in front of and behind the camera, Jamaican talent rose to the occasion. We should all be proud of what we have achieved with Possession, and excited for what comes next.”Shullette Cox, President of JAMPRO, home to Jamaica’s Film Commission, also noted that "Jamaica continues to prove that it can successfully deliver complex, high-quality international productions using local talent behind and in-front-of the screen. Possession is a testament to the strength of our local crew, our local creative talent, and the collaborative partnerships between Jamaica and other countries that are helping to position Jamaica as a competitive hub for the global screen industry.”The exclusive screening of Possession will represent far more than the premiere of a major international television series; it reflects Jamaica's emergence as a globally competitive hub for screen production and creative excellence. “This production demonstrates that the impact of content extends well beyond what audiences see on screen”, said Jackie Jackson, Film Commissioner. “Possession created meaningful employment, facilitated the transfer of knowledge and technical expertise, and provided invaluable opportunities for Jamaican creatives to collaborate with some of the industry's finest international talent.These are the kinds of partnerships that strengthen our local ecosystem and help build a sustainable, world-class film and television industry.” Possession represents Jamaica's growing capacity to deliver at the highest international standards. It stands as a powerful example of how strategic investment and global collaboration can unlock long-term opportunities for local talent and stimulate business growth. It also reinforces the creative industries as an increasingly key driver of national development and economic prosperity.

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