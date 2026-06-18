Antoine Souma Introduces Capital and Consequence, a New YouTube Series Exploring Real-World Impact of Financial Power

The new video series explores how capital shapes business, society, and global decision-making, surpassing markets and investment returns.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antoine Souma , founder of Galliott Capital Advisors, announced the launch of Capital and Consequence , a new YouTube series dedicated to examining the broader forces that influence wealth, markets, leadership, and the global economy. Through thoughtful analysis and real-world examples, the series explores how financial decisions create lasting consequences across businesses, governments, and generations.Instead of focusing solely on investment performance or market commentary, Capital & Consequence takes a wider view of finance, connecting capital allocation to geopolitical events, technological innovation, family enterprises, and long-term legacy planning. Each episode is designed to provide viewers with deeper context around the economic forces shaping today's world.“Capital is never neutral,” said Antoine Souma. “Every financial decision carries consequences that extend beyond balance sheets and quarterly returns. This series is an opportunity to explore the interconnected nature of wealth, leadership, and responsibility while encouraging viewers to think more critically about the systems that influence our lives.”The channel addresses topics ranging from private capital and entrepreneurship to succession planning, institutional behavior, international markets, and the evolving relationship between finance and society. By presenting complex ideas in an accessible format, the series aims to engage entrepreneurs, investors, family office professionals, and anyone interested in understanding the deeper mechanics behind global economic change.Drawing on more than two decades of experience advising sophisticated international families and business leaders, Souma offers perspectives shaped by firsthand experience navigating cross-border wealth structures, multigenerational planning, and long-term capital preservation. His approach emphasizes that financial success is inseparable from stewardship, governance, and the broader impact wealth has on communities and future generations.“Too often, conversations about money focus only on accumulation,” Souma added. “The more important discussion is what capital enables, what responsibilities it creates, and how thoughtful decision-making today shapes opportunities tomorrow.”With Capital & Consequence, Souma seeks to create a platform for substantive conversations that move beyond headlines and market cycles, offering viewers a framework for understanding finance as both an economic force and a human one. New episodes will continue to examine the intersection of wealth, power, policy, and long-term consequences through an international and multidisciplinary lens.Antoine Souma is the founder of Galliott Capital Advisors, an independent boutique wealth advisory and extended family office serving sophisticated global families, entrepreneurs, and multigenerational wealth holders. With more than two decades of experience across leading global financial institutions, he specializes in cross-border wealth strategy, succession planning, and long-term legacy stewardship.###For more news and information about Antoine Souma, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoine-souma For more information and to watch Capital & Consequence, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@capitalandconsequences XXX

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