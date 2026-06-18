Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes Thunder From Down Under on Saturday, July 18th

Quechan Casino Resort Thunder From Down Under

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome Australia’s Thunder From Down Under to the Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Saturday, July 18th at 8pm.Known worldwide as the No. 1 male revue show, Thunder From Down Under has captivated audiences for more than three decades with its interactive performances, choreographed dance routines, Australian charm and electrifying stage presence.Direct from its long-running Las Vegas residency, Thunder From Down Under delivers a fast-paced production featuring a cast of athletic Australian performers, dynamic choreography and audience participation. The show’s signature “ThunderZone” experience brings select audience members even closer to the action, creating an interactive atmosphere that has made Thunder From Down Under a favorite for birthdays, bachelorette parties, girls’ nights out and special celebrations. Since its debut in 1991, the internationally touring production has entertained millions of fans across more than 15 countries and has been featured on numerous television programs and media outlets.Often described as the perfect “Girls’ Night Outback,” the show combines humor, charisma and interactive entertainment in a production that has become one of Las Vegas’ most recognizable live attractions. Thunder From Down Under has earned accolades including “Best Male Revue” honors in Las Vegas and continues to tour throughout the United States and internationally while maintaining its flagship residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are on sale now and are available online or through the Quechan Casino Resort Box Office. For more information, visit Quechan Casino Resort.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with table games, 1,000 slot machines, and year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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