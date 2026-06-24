Book Release: What Helps When Children and Families Struggle

What Helps When Children and Families Struggle

What Helps When Children and Families Struggle, based in attachment theory, offers practical strategies for managing typical and challenging family dynamics.

I speak often about how families can strengthen and deepen connection, reduce conflict, and thrive no matter the challenge at hand.” — John Stewart, PhD

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Stewart, Ph.D., together with Erin Belfort, M.D. and Elizabeth Brenner, LICSW, is the author of the recently published What Helps When Children and Families Struggle. Written for both families and clinicians, What Helps When Children and Families Struggle offers an introduction to attachment theory as it relates to family life.

The authors weave a simple and clear discussion of what families can do to support strong connections and what to do when things have fallen off track. Consistent with a relational focus on mental health, the authors strongly advocate the use of family therapy as the entry point to mental health services when a family member is struggling.

Using many illustrations and metaphors, the text is a highly practical guide for the ups and downs of family life. The text offers a broad overview of attachment informed strategies to support positive family dynamics, as well as discussion of family focused interventions related to a range of complicated dynamics and situations, including ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders, divorce, gender questioning, depression, substance use disorders and many others.

"I speak often about how families can strengthen and deepen connection, reduce conflict, and thrive no matter the challenge at hand. -- Dr. Stewart

The book informs on:

• What attachment theory really looks like in daily parenting

• How to support children and teens through a wide range of developmental challenges.

• How families can manage behavioral and mental health diagnoses to not only cope, but thrive

• How parents can stay grounded during family transitions

• Practical tools for strengthening parent–child relationships

Dr. Stewart also offers Family Therapy Vacations, which are the opportunity to work on family relationships while enjoying a family vacation, a powerful combination for change and healing. The family vacation, along with the intensity of a 5–7-day program working with highly experienced senior clinicians, allows most couples and families to find reconnection, forgiveness and healing that are more difficult to achieve in more traditional therapies. Family Therapy Vacations are a great option for couples, families with growing children, families with adult children & families with children with special needs.

For more than 35 years, Dr. Stuart has worked with families with children of all ages, including adult children, navigating behavior challenges, difficult diagnoses, school refusal, sibling conflict, major life transitions and family estrangement. He is a clinical psychologist and a clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Media Contact Information

For more information, please see www.johnstewartphd.com and/or www.familytherapyvacations.com

Published by Austin Maccauley, What Helps When Children and Families Struggle is available in paperback, kindle and audio formats, and is 218 pages.

Please request a free paperback, digital or kindle copy of What Helps When Children and Families Struggle through

Kerry Rizzo, Publicity Coordinator John Stewart, PhD.

She may be reached at kerryrizzo76@gmail.com or 207-749-3942.

John Stewart may be reached at johnstewart.bdi@gmail.com or 207-712-4869.

Mailing address:

John Steward Ph.D.

22 Monument Square,

Suite 404,

Portland, ME 04101

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.