Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 1 of 4]
Content Credentials
Issued by: on
VIRIN:
Date Created:
City:
State:
Country:
EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES
04.18.2026
Courtesy Photo
Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, aim an M777 howitzer during live-fire artillery training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, April 18, 2026. The Hoosier Guardsmen conducted the training in preparation for an upcoming combat readiness exercise, or CRX, scheduled in July. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. John Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9759351
|VIRIN:
|260418-Z-EA609-1019
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.