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Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 1 of 4]

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Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness

EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

04.18.2026

Courtesy Photo

Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, aim an M777 howitzer during live-fire artillery training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, April 18, 2026. The Hoosier Guardsmen conducted the training in preparation for an upcoming combat readiness exercise, or CRX, scheduled in July. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. John Nelson)

Date Taken: 04.18.2026
Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:30
Photo ID: 9759351
VIRIN: 260418-Z-EA609-1019
Resolution: 6000x4000
Size: 5.26 MB
Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
Web Views: 5
Downloads: 1

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Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 1 of 4]

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