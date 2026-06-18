Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES 04.18.2026 Courtesy Photo Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, clear an M777 howitzer during live-fire artillery training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, April 18, 2026. The Hoosier Guardsmen conducted the training in preparation for an upcoming combat readiness exercise, or CRX, scheduled in July. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. John Nelson) Date Taken: 04.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:30 Photo ID: 9759354 VIRIN: 260418-Z-EA609-1022 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.11 MB Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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