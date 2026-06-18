Birmingham's Hinkle Roofing Celebrates 116 Years of Service to Local Homeowners

Family-owned company has provided roofing, siding, and window services since 1908

We've had the privilege of serving our neighbors for more than a century. Many of our customers are the children and grandchildren of families we worked with decades ago. ” — Bob Baker, Owner & President, Hinkle Roofing

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hinkle Roofing, a family-owned home services company serving Birmingham and the surrounding area, is celebrating 116 years in business. Since 1908, the company has provided roofing, siding, and window installation and repair services to homeowners throughout the region.

Founded more than a century ago, Hinkle Roofing has served multiple generations of Birmingham-area families. The company continues to operate under local ownership, offering residential exterior services, including roof installation and repair, siding installation, and window replacement.

"We've had the privilege of serving our neighbors for more than a century," said Bob Baker, Owner and President of Hinkle Roofing. "Many of our customers are the children and grandchildren of families we worked with decades ago. That trust, built over generations, is something we take seriously every single day. We're proud to continue serving Birmingham homeowners with the same commitment to quality and reliability that started in 1908."

Hinkle Roofing provides comprehensive exterior home services, addressing common homeowner needs such as storm-related roof damage, aging siding that requires replacement, and outdated windows that reduce energy efficiency. The company serves residential customers throughout Birmingham and surrounding communities.

Homeowners in the Birmingham area can contact Hinkle Roofing for roofing inspections, siding consultations, and window replacement projects. The company's longevity in the market reflects its ongoing relationships with local families and its role in the Birmingham business community.

About Hinkle Roofing

Hinkle Roofing has served Birmingham, Alabama, and the surrounding area since 1908. The company provides roofing, siding, and window services to residential customers. For more information, visit www.hinkleroofing.com. Hinkle Roofing is proud to also serve the Montgomery, Alabama area under the Jones Brothers Roofing brand.

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