Attorney General Tong Announces $7 Million Settlement with Property Management Company, LivCor for its Role in Algorithmic Rent Alignment Scheme

06/18/2026

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong and a bipartisan coalition of eight other attorneys general today announced a $7 million settlement with LivCor, LLC (LivCor), the second property management company to settle in the ongoing antitrust litigation against software company RealPage and landlords who illegally relied on RealPage’s algorithms to inflate rents. The settlement resolves allegations that LivCor used RealPage’s revenue management system to align rental prices with competing landlords by illegally sharing and gathering confidential pricing information. This conduct interfered with the normal competitive process and enabled landlords to keep prices higher, even in conditions when landlords naturally would lower prices. Under today’s settlement, subject to court approval, LivCor also agrees to not use software offered by any company that uses competitively sensitive information to align rent prices and agrees to cooperate in the ongoing prosecution of RealPage and other defendant landlords.

Connecticut will receive $486,759.26 through today’s settlement. LivCor manages approximately 200,000 rental units nationwide, none of which are located in Connecticut.

In November 2025, Attorney General Tong announced a $7 million settlement with Greystar, the first defendant to settle in the matter. Greystar manages nearly 950,000 rental units nationwide, including 849 in Connecticut.

“Mega landlords like LivCor abused RealPage’s anticompetitive algorithms to rig the market and jack up rent for tenants everywhere. We sued to restore fairness to this broken system. Our case against RealPage and other bad actors is ongoing, and we are prepared to use the full weight of our law enforcement authority to give families a fair shot at an affordable home,” said Attorney General Tong.

RealPage uses algorithmic models to recommend price increases to subscribers. As alleged the January 2025 complaint, LivCor and other landlords, including five co-defendants, shared competitively sensitive data to generate pricing recommendations using RealPage’s algorithms. LivCor and other landlords discussed competitively sensitive topics — including pricing strategies, rents, and selected parameters for RealPage’s software — directly with each other. Landlords also understood that their nonpublic data would be used to recommend prices not just for their own units, but also for competitors who use the programs, and agree to provide this information because they understood they would benefit from the information of their rivals. In other words, RealPage knew what competing landlords were charging and could increase profits for landlords by using that information to recommend landlords set or raise their prices uniformly, thereby eliminating competition, and leaving renters no choice but to pay artificially high price.

Today’s settlement, subject to court approval, requires LivCor to pay $7 million in penalties and fees to the states. LivCor must also:

• Cease use of any revenue management software that uses competitors’ nonpublic pricing data to generate rent recommendations. LivCor has stopped using RealPage software.

• Refrain from sharing competitively sensitive pricing information with rival landlords or property managers.

• Establish an antitrust compliance and training program.

• Accept a court-appointed monitor if it uses a third-party pricing algorithm that is not certified pursuant to the terms of the consent decree.

• Cooperate fully with the states’ ongoing litigation against RealPage and remaining defendants.

Litigation against RealPage and the remaining property management defendants, Camden, Pinnacle, and Willow Bridge is ongoing.

In securing this settlement, Attorney General Tong joins the attorneys general of North Carolina, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Assistant Attorney General Julián Quiñones and Deputy Associate Attorney General/Chief of the Antitrust Section Nicole Demers assisted Attorney General Tong in this matter.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov