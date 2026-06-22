GARM CLINIC MAKES HISTORY WITH THE WORLD'S FIRST KLOTHO LONGEVITY RESIDENCY

GARM Clinic Logo GARM Clinic Hosts Three of the World's Leading Klotho Scientists for the First Time at the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa to Discuss a Groundbreaking Longevity Therapy

GARM Clinic Hosts 3 of the World's Leading Klotho Scientists for the 1st Time at Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa to Discuss a Groundbreaking Longevity Therapy

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (GARM) today announced the extraordinary success of its inaugural Klotho Longevity Residency, held June 4–7, 2026, at the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa on the island of Roatán. The landmark three-day event marked the first time in history that three of the world's foremost Klotho researchers convened in a resort setting to educate and discuss the impact of the Klotho protein in a small, intimate group of 22 attendees."For the first time ever, the scientists who discovered, decoded, and engineered Klotho therapy sat across the table from the patients who received it; and that changes everything."A Historic Convergence of Klotho Science and Clinical ExcellenceThe residency brought together three titans of longevity science under one roof: Dr. Makoto Kuro-o, the pioneering researcher who first discovered the Klotho gene and fundamentally redefined our understanding of the aging process; Dr. Carmela Abraham of Boston University, one of the world's foremost authorities on Klotho's neuroprotective capabilities and its role in preserving cognitive resilience; and Dr. Agustin Fernandez, the visionary innovator behind Klothea' proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology that transforms Klotho from a biological discovery into a viable clinical reality.Four Days at the Intersection of Science, Luxury, and LongevitySet against the turquoise waters of West Bay and the lush landscapes of the Bay Islands, the Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa provided an unparalleled backdrop for the event. On the evening of June 4th, participants joined Drs. Kuro-o, Abraham, and Fernandez for an inaugural roundtable — an intimate, candid dialogue on the mechanisms of Klotho and the future of human longevity — followed by a welcome reception with sunset mocktails against the backdrop of sunset over the Caribbean Sea.On June 5th, participants transferred to the state-of-the-art GARM Clinic facility, where they underwent the transformation — a proprietary Klotho therapy delivered via Dr. Fernandez's innovative lipid nanoparticle platform. The IV intervention is intended to support the body’s natural production of Alpha Klotho protein, a protein studied for its association with aging-related biological pathways. Each session was performed under the supervision of GARM’s clinical team, with pre- and post-procedure serum collection used to assess individualized biomarker changes.June 6th was dedicated to additional blood collections, followed by deep restoration at the world-renowned Kao Kamasa Spa, where participants experienced a curated sequence of hydrotherapy and ancestral Pech rituals designed to complement the physiological activation of the Klotho protocol. The day culminated in a Legacy Discussion — a reflective conversation on long-term health optimization and the positive effects of supportive social structures on one’s health and well-being. A bespoke Chef's Table dinner, with a seven-course menu utilizing locally sourced seafood and paired mocktails developed in collaboration with longevity experts and optimized for cellular health, rounded out a truly extraordinary experience.The Science Behind the MilestoneThe AKL003 protocol represents the culmination of more than three decades of research. As circulating Alpha Klotho levels decline with age — a process directly correlated with cognitive impairment, cardiovascular disease, and accelerated systemic aging — GARM's approach seeks to restore them to optimized levels. The therapy is being evaluated for its potential to support neurological function, cognitive wellness, systemic organ health, with attention to renal and cardiovascular markers, and metabolic balance within the broader context of longevity.The Success Inspires What Comes NextParticipants shared positive feedback about the event, the opportunity for direct dialogue with the field's experts, and the overall structure of the program. Energized by the residency's impact and the growing global appetite for evidence-based longevity medicine, GARM has already scheduled the next event: a September 10–12, 2026 Longevity Residency hosted by GARM Clinic at The Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort and Spa, featuring a roster of highly regarded and widely recognized longevity physicians and scientists. Details on faculty and programming will be announced in the coming weeks."What we witnessed at the Kimpton Grand Roatán conference was a convergence that the field of longevity medicine has never seen before," said Heather Terry, CEO of GARM. "When the scientists and physicians who discovered, decoded, and engineered a therapy engage directly with the patients receiving it later in the program — in a setting this intimate and exceptional — the results speak for themselves. Access to first hand, unbiased knowledge from the world’s leading experts raises the bar for everyone. The information gained from this encounter was completely uncorrupted by media, social media, or ulterior motives. The educational component was raw and pure.”About GARM — Global Alliance for Regenerative MedicineFor over twelve years on the Island of Roatan, GARM has been delivering cutting-edge clinical protocols in its regenerative and longevity medicine facility located in Parrot Tree Plantation, Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras. For inquiries regarding GARM's clinical programs, residency events, or partnership opportunities, please contact:info@garmclinic.comWhatsApp: +504-9731-0987VoIP: +1-305-848-0144

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