Batts' Chimney Services Celebrates Over 45 Years Serving Birmingham Homeowners

Local chimney company continues legacy of safety, quality workmanship since 1978

From day one, the goal of Batts’ Chimney was simple: help families stay safe and warm in their homes. After more than four decades, that mission hasn't changed."” — Bob Baker, Owner & President, Batts' Chimney Services

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Batts' Chimney Services, a trusted name in chimney care throughout the Birmingham area, marks over 45 years of protecting homes and families with professional chimney cleaning, repair, and maintenance services.

Since its founding in 1978, Batts' Chimney Services has built a reputation for thorough workmanship and reliable service. The company specializes in comprehensive chimney cleaning to remove hazardous creosote buildup, expert repairs for damaged chimneys and flues, and preventive maintenance to help homeowners avoid costly problems.

"From day one, the goal of Batts’ Chimney was simple: help families stay safe and warm in their homes," said Bob Baker, owner of Batts' Chimney Services. "After more than four decades, that mission hasn't changed. We still treat every chimney like it's in our own home."

Batts' Chimney Services provides a full range of chimney care for Birmingham area homeowners, including annual inspections, chimney sweeping, masonry repairs, chimney cap installation, waterproofing, and relining services. Regular chimney maintenance can prevent house fires, carbon monoxide hazards, and structural damage that often go unnoticed until they become costly.

The company serves Birmingham and surrounding communities, offering free estimates and flexible scheduling for homeowner convenience.

Homeowners can schedule a chimney inspection or request a free estimate by calling Batts' Chimney Services or visiting the company's website at www.battschimney.com.

About Batts' Chimney Services

Founded in 1978, Batts' Chimney Services provides professional chimney cleaning, repair, and maintenance to homeowners throughout the Birmingham, Alabama area. The company is committed to safety, quality craftsmanship, and honest service.

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