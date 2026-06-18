FENIX360 PRESENTS A Night of Live Music: The London Showcase

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Big Ben, the river, and four artists worth crossing town for — FENIX360 returns to The Pheasantry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a particular kind of magic that happens when a global idea touches down in a small, candlelit room. On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, FENIX360 brings exactly that magic to The Pheasantry on King's Road in Chelsea, presenting A Night of Live Music — a London showcase that gathers four distinctive artists under one storied roof. Doors open at 7:00 PM, the music begins at 8:00 PM, and, in keeping with the platform's open-door spirit, entry is free.

The Pheasantry is the right home for a night like this. Tucked into the heart of Chelsea at 152 King's Road, the venue carries a rich musical heritage and an intimate setting that has long invited audiences to lean in and really listen. For FENIX360 — the artist-first platform built to help musicians connect with fans, retain ownership of their work, and earn a fair share of what their art generates — it has become a recurring London stage, part of a growing international series that already spans New York's Bitter End, Singapore, and beyond.

This particular bill is a study in range. A genre-spanning violinist, a soulful North London songwriter, a powerhouse R&B vocalist, and a young bassist-bandleader: four artists who could each carry their own evening, sharing a single night that proves how wide “live music” can stretch.

Chris Murphy

If there is a thread that ties this lineup together, Chris Murphy embodies it. A Los Angeles–based violinist, songwriter, and composer with more than three decades of music-making behind him, Murphy is that rare player who moves freely between worlds — jazz, blues, bluegrass, Celtic, Gypsy, Americana, and ambient post-rock all live comfortably under his bow. He grew up near New York City in an Irish-Italian household surrounded by mandolin songs, Latin rhythms, and Irish rounds, studied composition at Boston's New England Conservatory, and fell under the spell of the late multi-instrumentalist David Lindley along the way.

The numbers tell part of the story — a catalogue of more than 500 works, some twenty albums, performances across more than forty U.S. states and extensive touring through England, Belgium, and the Netherlands. But it is the live experience that lingers. Murphy has been described as both a charismatic performer and a fire-breathing virtuoso, capable of packing more musical mileage into a short set than most players manage in a full tour. On the London stage, expect his four strings to do a little of the devil's handiwork.

Lili Caseley

From Camden in North London comes Lili Caseley, a singer-songwriter who writes soul-pop with the heart turned all the way up. Her songs trace love, memory, and growing up, colored by her Portuguese and French heritage and an ear shaped equally by her favorite poets and the pop greats. Move through her catalogue and you'll hear the range — the streaming favorite “Badoom,” collaborations that lean toward R&B and house, and quieter, ballad-driven moments that show off the emotional reach of her voice.

Caseley is an artist who talks about songwriting as something that simply happens in the room — explosive sessions where a track arrives almost fully formed, gigs where the whole crowd ends up dancing. At The Pheasantry, that intimacy is the point: just her songs, her voice, and an audience close enough to feel every word.

Nakira

Nakira brings the soul. A captivating and dynamic vocalist from the UK, she grew up steeped in Reggae, R&B, and Motown, and has built her sound around a contemporary R&B core delivered with serious power. Her gift is versatility — she can melt into a soulful ballad, ride a Motown groove, or lift a modern pop hit, and make each feel like home.

On stage, Nakira trades on presence as much as range. Her performances are built to connect: big voice, magnetic charisma, and the kind of command that turns a room of listeners into a single audience leaning the same direction. In a venue as close as this one, that connection lands all the harder.

Beluga

Rounding out the night is Beluga, the youngest energy on the bill and, in many ways, its most live. Caught mid-performance under stage lights with a bass in hand and a smile breaking through, he represents exactly the kind of emerging artist FENIX360's showcases were built to spotlight — a performer at the front edge of a career, given a real stage and a real room rather than an algorithm. He closes the evening as its final set, the last word in a night designed to move from virtuosity to soul to pure forward momentum.

Why It Matters

FENIX360's showcases are never only about the songs. The platform exists to rebalance an industry long defined by geography and gatekeeping, giving independent artists ownership, transparency, and direct connection with the people who love their music. A free night at a historic Chelsea venue, bringing an Los Angeles violinist, three London-rooted voices, and an audience together in one room, is that mission made audible.

So mark the date. Tuesday, June 30, 2026 — doors at 7:00 PM, music at 8:00 PM, free entry — at The Pheasantry, 152 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 4UT. Four artists, one room, and a reminder of why we still cross town to hear music played live.

A Night of Live Music — London Showcase

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 · Doors 7:00 PM · Music 8:00 PM · Free Entry

The Pheasantry, 152 King's Road, Chelsea, London SW3 4UT · @FENIX360 · fenix360.com

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