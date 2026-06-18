Kendrick Meek Joins Lumia as Public Policy Advisor

Former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek joins Lumia as policy advisor, boosting efforts to bring tokenized real-world assets into mainstream, regulated finance.

Digital assets shouldn't serve a select few. They should expand access, strengthen transparency, and broaden markets. Lumia is building infrastructure for responsible tokenized assets.” — Kendrick Meek

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Honorable Kendrick Meek, former U.S. Congressman, is joining Lumia ’s advisory board as a public policy advisor, bringing extensive experience across legislation, financial policy, international affairs, and community-centered economic development.His appointment strengthens Lumia’s U.S. policy board as tokenized real-world assets move from experimentation into implementation. This next phase requires policy fluency, institutional discipline, and clear communication with regulators, issuers, and communities shaping adoption.With David McIntosh and Tim Ryan already supporting Lumia’s U.S. strategy, Meek adds a unique perspective rooted in financial access and digital asset advocacy.Introducing Kendrick MeekMeek represented Florida’s 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011 after serving in both chambers of the Florida Legislature.Across his public career, Meek focused on economic opportunity, public safety, education, and community development. In Washington, he served on Ways and Means, Armed Services, and Homeland Security, giving him exposure to economic policy, federal programs, and public-sector risk.His appointment to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly gave him exposure to international policymaking and cross-border cooperation between allied governments. His leadership with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation added another important dimension, connecting his work to economic access and advancing systems that better serve local communities. For Lumia, that combination matters. Tokenization is not just a technical upgrade. It is market infrastructure that will be judged by its credibility, compliance standards, and ability to expand real-world access.Why His Experience MattersMeek has already been active in digital asset policy. In 2024, he joined the Coinbase Global Advisory Council, where his public remarks focused on digital assets supporting a more inclusive financial system while protecting vulnerable communities.That aligns with Lumia’s mission. Tokenized real-world assets will only reach serious adoption if institutions and policymakers can trust the systems around them. That means credible ownership structures, reliable reporting, compliance controls, investor protections, and infrastructure that works beyond crypto-native audiences.Meek has worked across policy formation, economic access, public accountability, and institutional decision-making. He understands that new systems are judged not only by innovation, but by whether they are understandable, durable, and fair.“Digital assets should not be about building a financial system for a select few. They should be about expanding access, strengthening transparency, and making sure the next generation of markets works for more Americans. Lumia is building the kind of real infrastructure that can bring tokenized assets into the mainstream responsibly, with the controls and credibility this industry needs.” — Kendrick MeekLumia Needs More Than TechnologyLumia is building the full-cycle infrastructure layer to bring real-world assets onchain in a usable, scalable, and institutionally credible way. The goal is to make tokenized markets easier to access, operate, and trust, while improving issuance, management, reporting, settlement, and liquidity connectivity.In the U.S., that means building around governance, disclosures, policy alignment, auditability, and frameworks regulators and institutions can understand.Meek’s advisory role will support Lumia’s U.S. strategy across policy positioning, education, and institutional engagement. As the RWA industry becomes more serious, Lumia’s approach is to solve challenges around liquidity, disclosure, compliance, and asset standards through infrastructure.As Lumia expands its U.S. footprint, Kendrick Meek adds a grounded voice focused on financial access, public trust, and making tokenized markets work in the real world.

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