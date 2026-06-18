Fasset Raises $51 Million to Build the Financial Network Emerging Markets Have Been Waiting For

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fasset has raised a $51 million Series B round, with participation from SBI Group, Investcorp, Arz Portföy and a group of partners who share a single conviction: that the financial system of the future should work for far more people, in far more places, than the one most of the world inherited. The funding opens the company’s next chapter, and a meaningful step toward making global financial access feel ordinary rather than exceptional for users across emerging markets.For several years, Fasset has built quietly in markets that are often passed over. Not because they were easy, but because the company believed they mattered. Across more than 125 countries, it has seen the same pattern repeat: talented, ambitious people held back from opportunity for reasons that have nothing to do with their ability, and everything to do with where they were born. A freelancer in Karachi waiting days to be paid. A small business owner in Jakarta priced out of global tools. A family in Nairobi trying to hold on to the value of its savings. The appetite for better financial access has been there all along. The infrastructure is what has been missing.That gap is exactly what the new funding is meant to close. The capital will accelerate the build out of Fasset’s Own Network, an AI-enabled financial infrastructure layer that connects banks, payment companies, telcos, on and off ramp providers and other institutions across the corridor that runs from Morocco to Malaysia, and beyond. The goal is simple to state and hard to deliver: give entrepreneurs and everyday users in these regions the same tools, and the same rules, as their counterparts in New York or Singapore.“At its core, the problem was never people’s ambition, it was the infrastructure their money had to travel through, we are building a network where moving value across borders feels as simple as sending a message, and where someone in an emerging market can reach global financial tools with the same ease as anyone else.”Today, more than two million people already use Fasset to manage money that was once difficult to move or to hold. A global USD account lets them save and transact in dollars without needing a foreign bank, a real difference where local currencies swing sharply. Cross-border payments that once took days now settle in minutes. A Visa card accepted at over 150 million merchants turns digital balances into everyday spending. And through the same account, users can invest in global stocks from as little as a dollar, alongside tokenized gold and silver that carry real underlying ownership.Running through all of it is a model that is interest-free and Shariah-compliant, independently reviewed rather than simply claimed. For many of Fasset’s users, that is not a feature but a condition of trust, and it has helped the platform grow across the Gulf, South Asia, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, regions where ethical finance and modern fintech rarely meet in the same place.The timing reflects a wider shift. As remote work, global freelancing and cross-border commerce keep expanding, people in emerging markets are increasingly skipping the infrastructure earlier generations waited for and adopting borderless tools directly. Fasset’s view is that the next major financial network will be far more connected than the systems built decades ago, and far more open to the people those systems left out.“The future of finance will not be defined by geography. It will be defined by whether the system is open enough to include everyone.” With the Series B now closed, Fasset says its focus turns to deepening that network, expanding access market by market, and continuing to earn the trust of the community that believed in it long before this announcement.Fasset is a global financial platform built on stablecoin-powered infrastructure , offering USD accounts, international payments , a globally accepted card and Shariah-compliant investing within a single, regulated ecosystem. It is used by more than two million people across over 125 countries.Fasset Contact Details:Website: https://www.fasset.com/ Email: help@fasset.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fassethq/ Address: Office 2901, Boulevard Plaza 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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