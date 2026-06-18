Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel releases report on oceanfront hardened structures

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel today released its report examining oceanfront hardened structures and shoreline stabilization approaches along North Carolina’s coast at its regular meeting in New Bern. The findings will provide scientific and technical information to support future discussions regarding shoreline management.

The report, Report on the Effects of Hard Structures on Sandy, Open-Ocean Coastlines, was prepared at the request of the CRC following discussions with commission members about coastal erosion, shoreline management and the challenges facing oceanfront communities. At the CRC’s November 2025 meeting, the panel was asked to assess scientific literature to evaluate approaches for responding to oceanfront erosion, particularly the use of oceanfront hardened structures. The Science Panel held three meetings to develop the report outline and discuss their recommendations prior to today’s report release. All meetings were open to the public to observe the deliberations. The recordings can be found online.

“The Science Panel plays a critical role in providing independent scientific expertise and information to inform coastal management decisions," said Reid Wilson, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “The valuable work the panel has provided us will inform the Commission as it engages in coastal policy discussions."

The report examines a range of approaches for responding to oceanfront erosion used in North Carolina and other coastal states, including beach nourishment, terminal groins, seawalls, revetments and other erosion-control measures. It distinguishes between structures intended to trap sand and reduce erosion within a project area, such as groins and breakwaters, and structures intended to harden or fix the shoreline in place, such as seawalls, bulkheads, revetments and sandbags, with the goal of reducing risk to infrastructure.

Key Recommendations

The Science Panel’s recommendations are based on widely accepted scientific and engineering research that shoreline hardening and sand-trapping measures along sandy, open-ocean coastlines can provide localized or short-term benefits but can also result in adverse impacts to adjacent properties and to the immediate area over longer timescales. The findings include:

The State should maintain a cautious approach to any expansion of the use of hardened structures along North Carolina’s sandy, open-ocean coastline.

Any major reconsideration of North Carolina’s oceanfront management policies should include a broad assessment of the benefits, costs, limitations and distribution of effects arising from an expanded use of hard structures, prior to a change in policy.

Any consideration of projects involving the construction of hard structures that would not be permitted under the State’s current, long-standing oceanfront management policies should require a comprehensive evaluation, if current policies are changed.

Authorized shoreline modification projects should require, by permit, a funded long-term monitoring, maintenance and mitigation plan that is assessed during project evaluation.

Other coastal regions provide valuable insights and lessons learned. These examples suggest that expanding the use of hard structures in North Carolina would be a move counter to a trend among jurisdictions that have long-term experience with hardened structures and are now placing stronger limits on their use.

“The Coastal Resources Commission requested this report to better understand the latest scientific information surrounding hardened shoreline structures and their potential effects on North Carolina's coast,” said Renee Cahoon, chair of the Coastal Resources Commission. "The Science Panel has provided the Commission with a comprehensive review of the available science, helping ensure that future discussions and decisions are grounded in sound research and technical expertise. We appreciate the significant time and effort invested by the panel members in developing this important resource."

The CRC Science Panel is a volunteer body composed of top scientists and technical experts from North Carolina’s universities and other organizations who provide scientific data and recommendations to the Commission on coastal issues. The Panel's report does not establish policy or regulatory changes but is intended to provide scientific context for future CRC discussions and decision-making.

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About the Coastal Resources Commission

The Coastal Resources Commission establishes policies for North Carolina's Coastal Management Program and adopts rules for both the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) and the N.C. Dredge and Fill Act. The commission designates Areas of Environmental Concern, adopts rules and policies for coastal development within those areas and certifies local land-use plans.