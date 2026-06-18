Pinkberry Natomas Brings $1,000 in Sweet Rewards to Jibe’s Sustainable Transportation Efforts

Community Champion: Pinkberry Natomas

Pinkberry Natomas is contributing $1,000 in gift certificates to help Jibe reward volunteers and encourage greener trips in North Natomas.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Natomas Jibe’s Community Champions program just got a little sweeter with the addition of Pinkberry Natomas as a new local partner, helping make sustainable transportation more rewarding for North Natomas residents.Through the Community Champions program, local partners help Jibe deliver real benefits to the community, from recognizing parent volunteers to encouraging residents and families to choose transportation options that reduce car trips.As Jibe’s newest Community Champion, Pinkberry Natomas is contributing $1,000 in gift certificates that will be used to reward parent volunteers and encourage more North Natomas residents to walk, bike, carpool, vanpool, and ride transit.The reward contribution adds a fun, local incentive to Jibe’s ongoing efforts to make sustainable transportation more appealing and accessible. By connecting everyday transportation choices with community-based rewards, Jibe encourages residents to take simple steps that support a more connected North Natomas.Pinkberry Natomas’ support will help Jibe recognize people who are already participating in sustainable transportation efforts, especially parent volunteers who give their time to support school and community programs. The gift certificates will also help encourage more residents and families to consider alternatives to driving alone.Through partnerships like this, local businesses play a direct role in shaping a more connected community while helping make walking, biking, shared rides, and transit more visible and rewarding.For more information about Jibe programs, becoming a community champion, and sustainable transportation options in North Natomas, visit the North Natomas Jibe website North Natomas Jibe works to reduce car trips and promote sustainable transportation options in North Natomas, including walking, biking, carpooling, vanpooling, and riding transit. Through programs, incentives, education, and partnerships, Jibe helps make sustainable transportation more accessible and rewarding for the North Natomas community.

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