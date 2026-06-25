SEASON DEBUTS OLIVE OIL WITH 10X THE ANTIOXIDANTS AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

America’s #1 sardine brand brings its Moroccan “Pearls of Health” EVOO activation — and a 100-year pantry legacy — to Booth #2565

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season, America’s #1 sardine brand, is a bringing its “Moroccan Pearls of Health” experience to the Summer Fancy Food Show, spotlighting its new Morocco EVOO Collection alongside a century of premium pantry staples and sustainably sourced seafood.Join the hands-on tasting activation at Booth #2565 on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET. Media, buyers, chefs, and show attendees are invited to taste, drizzle, and discover how Season is redefining the modern pantry, from antioxidant-packed olive oils to Mediterranean culinary rituals.The activation will also spotlight Season’s lineup of sardines, anchovies, mackerel, tuna, and pantry staples, demonstrating how old-world seafood traditions and next-generation EVOO work together in today’s kitchen.Season’s olives grow under the extreme heat of the Moroccan desert, conditions that force the trees to produce exceptionally high concentrations of polyphenols. A single-family farm has tended these groves since 1887. The olives are cold-pressed within 20 minutes of harvest, locking in maximum freshness, flavor, and antioxidant potency.At the booth, tastings and demos will reveal bold new ways to drizzle, finish, and elevate everyday dishes, and show exactly how Season’s EVOO and seafood products belong on the same plate.Introducing Season’s Moroccan EVOO Collection:10x Finishing Oil: A polyphenol-rich finishing oil delivering up to 10 times more hydroxytyrosol, a key antioxidant, than average Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Crafted for drizzling over salads, roasted vegetables, eggs, sardines on avocado toast, grain bowls, and appetizers while enhancing both flavor and functional benefit.Desert Olive Tree Pearls: These ultra-concentrated pearls deliver the antioxidant equivalent of up to 10 liters of conventional EVOO in just one teaspoon. Designed to be enjoyed daily as part of a wellness ritual or spooned over finished dishes as a garnish for a burst of flavor and function.Premium Organic Cooking Oil: An award-winning everyday EVOO with a smooth, balanced finish. Designed for cooking, sautéing, and finishing, it provides a versatile foundation for elevated daily meals with increased antioxidant content.During the activation, guests will experience:● Creative ways to use EVOO beyond traditional cooking● Pairings featuring Season seafood products and Mediterranean pantry staples● The growing consumer demand for functional pantry staples● Why polyphenol-rich olive oils are becoming a major wellness trend● How Moroccan desert cultivation impacts flavor and antioxidant potency● The future of antioxidant-forward culinary innovation“Consumers want food that delivers both flavor and function, and this collection delivers on both,” said Sara Kelly, Senior Marketing Manager, Season. “Our Moroccan EVOO is where 140 years of family craftsmanship meets modern wellness science. It’s the next chapter for a brand that’s been in American kitchens for over a century.”Season’s Moroccan EVOO collection is now available nationwide on Amazon Don’t miss Season at Booth #2565 — Monday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET. Taste the future of antioxidant-rich olive oil for yourself.For more information about Season and its full portfolio of premium pantry staples, visit the brand online at seasonproducts.com and follow @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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