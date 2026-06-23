New Book Makes the Case for Human-Driven Trading in the Era of AI and High-Frequency Trading

Founder & President of Select Vantage, Inc., Daniel Schlaepfer releases “Real Trading: Why Stock Markets Will Always Need a Human Touch” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887505060

“Real Trading: Why Stock Markets Will Always Need a Human Touch” by Daniel Schlaepfer is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Real Trading: Why Stock Markets Will Always Need a Human Touch” by Daniel Schlaepfer is now available on Amazon and other booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.As financial markets become increasingly dominated by algorithms and high-frequency trading systems, the founder and President of Select Vantage, Inc. , Daniel Schlaepfer, offers an urgent and thought-provoking perspective on what may be getting lost in the process. “Real Trading” challenges the prevailing belief that markets can function optimally without human involvement, arguing instead that human judgment remains essential to maintaining stability, transparency, and trust.Backed by decades of experience in global equities trading, Schlaepfer examines how the rapid rise of automation has reshaped market structure, often in ways that are not fully understood. While technology has improved speed and access, it has also introduced new complexities and risks, including reduced transparency and unintended consequences during periods of volatility. Schlaepfer argues that experience and human insight play a critical role in interpreting information, managing risk, and providing liquidity when it matters most.“I’ve spent my life witnessing the power of trading—of real trading—firsthand,” Schlaepfer said. “It has defined my life, but I’ve also seen it change the lives of thousands of people for the better. My experience has convinced me that the industry might be going in the wrong direction with AI and other enabling technologies. Things can be done better to the benefit of both markets and aspiring traders all over the world, including retail traders.”Through his Human Insight Model, Schlaepfer outlines a framework for integrating human expertise with modern market tools. He also challenges the notion that markets have become fully democratized, highlighting the ongoing concentration of influence among a small number of powerful players.At its core, “Real Trading” serves as both an insider’s analysis and a call to action, urging market participants to recognize and preserve the value of human involvement in an increasingly automated financial system.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDaniel Schlaepfer is the founder and president of Select Vantage, Inc. (SVI), one of the world’s largest proprietary trading firms distinguished by its fully human driven approach.SVI employs over 2,000 traders across more than 40 countries, operating on over 100 of the world’s leading marketplaces and trading over $3 billion daily.In response to the growing importance of retail trading in financial markets, Daniel decided in 2026 to develop Real Trading, a platform designed to redefine how amateur investors engage with the markets. Designed as both a safer gateway for retail traders and a bridge to professional practice, it embodies a new philosophy of trading: one that prioritizes empowerment, transparency, and protection over speculation.By offering direct market access, embedded risk management, and continuous mentorship, the platform will give traders the tools to learn, grow, and trade responsibly. For some, it will be a smarter way to invest their own capital; for others, it could be the first step toward a professional trading career with Select Vantage.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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