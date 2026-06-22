Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys On Friday, October 17

Quechan Casino Resort The Brotherhood Tour 2026 Los Lobos Los Lonely Boys

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys: The Brotherhood Tour 2026 to the Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Friday, October 17 at 8pm.Formed in East Los Angeles in 1973, Los Lobos is known for blending rock, blues, folk, R&B, country, and traditional Mexican music. The band achieved international recognition with its version of "La Bamba," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and served as the title track for the 1987 biographical film about Ritchie Valens. Over the course of their career, Los Lobos has earned multiple Grammy Awards and released more than a dozen studio albums, establishing themselves as one of the most respected groups in American music.In addition to "La Bamba," Los Lobos is known for songs including "Will the Wolf Survive?," "Kiko and the Lavender Moon," "Don't Worry Baby," "Set Me Free (Rosa Lee)," and "The Neighborhood." The band received critical acclaim for albums such as Kiko and Colossal Head, and has earned Grammy Awards across multiple categories, including Best Mexican-American Performance and Best Pop Instrumental Performance. Their music has appeared in numerous film and television projects, and the group continues to tour and record more than five decades after its formation.Los Lonely Boys, the Grammy Award-winning trio from Texas, have built a career blending rock, blues, soul, country, and Tejano influences into their signature "Texican Rock & Roll" sound. Comprised of brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza, the group achieved mainstream success with their self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single “Heaven.” The song reached No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart, cracked the Billboard Top 40, earned a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and helped propel the album to more than two million copies sold.Since their breakthrough, Los Lonely Boys have released multiple studio albums and toured extensively throughout the United States and internationally. Their catalog includes songs such as “More Than Love,” “Señorita,” “Diamonds,” and “How Far Is Heaven,” and they have performed alongside artists including The Rolling Stones, Santana, and Willie Nelson. Tickets are on sale now and are available online or through the Quechan Casino Resort Box Office. For more information, visit Quechan Casino Resort.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with table games, 1,000 slot machines, and year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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