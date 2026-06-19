K&B Pharmacy Associates Announces New Partnership with UGORx to Help Independent Pharmacies Improve Profitability

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Members Receive Exclusive Access to Discounted UGORx Services.

SAN MARINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K&B Pharmacy Associates is proud to announce a new partnership with UGORx, a pharmacy-focused technology platform designed to help independent pharmacies identify reimbursement opportunities, optimize inventory purchasing decisions, and improve overall profitability.Through this partnership, K&B Pharmacy Associates members will receive access to special discounted pricing on UGORx services, providing pharmacies with powerful tools to uncover hidden revenue opportunities and make more informed business decisions.UGORx offers a suite of solutions specifically developed for community pharmacies, including:• Identification of more profitable NDC alternatives based on acquisition costs, reimbursement rates, and payer mix• Monthly profitability analytics that review dispensed prescription data to uncover claim-specific opportunities• A Medicare Part D search engine that helps pharmacies quickly identify alternatives for rejected, prior authorization, or underpaid claimsBy leveraging data-driven insights, UGORx helps pharmacies maximize reimbursement opportunities while improving operational efficiency and financial performance."K&B Pharmacy Associates is committed to providing our members with resources that support sustainable growth and long-term success," said Robert Ojeda, President of K&B Pharmacy Associates. "Partnering with UGORx gives our members access to valuable analytics and optimization tools that can have a meaningful impact on pharmacy profitability."Independent pharmacies continue to face increasing reimbursement pressures and shrinking margins. This partnership reflects K&B Pharmacy Associates' ongoing commitment to helping members navigate these challenges with progressive solutions and trusted industry partners.Exclusive Member Pricing Available:K&B Pharmacy Associates members are eligible for special rates on UGORx services.For more information or to learn about member-exclusive pricing, contact K&B Pharmacy Associates at info@kb-rx.com or visit https://www.kb-rx.com/contact About K&B Pharmacy AssociatesK&B Pharmacy Associates is a group purchasing organization dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies through purchasing programs, advocacy initiatives, strategic partnerships, and business resources. K&B works to strengthen the success of independent pharmacies by delivering valuable solutions that help members thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.About UGORxUGORx provides pharmacy profitability and reimbursement optimization tools designed to help independent pharmacies improve financial performance. Through advanced analytics, NDC optimization, and Medicare Part D search capabilities, UGORx empowers pharmacies to identify opportunities that support stronger margins and better business outcomes.

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