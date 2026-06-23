Veteran Business Leader Publishes New Guide to Scaling with the Right Capital Partner

Rick Ford releases “The Growth Capital Playbook: How Smart Founders Find the Right Partner, Scale Fast, and Build What Lasts” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507729

“The Growth Capital Playbook: How Smart Founders Find the Right Partner, Scale Fast, and Build What Lasts” by Rick Ford is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Growth Capital Playbook: How Smart Founders Find the Right Partner, Scale Fast, and Build What Lasts” by Rick Ford is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Many founders today face a difficult question: How do you accelerate growth without sacrificing the culture, vision, and values that made the company successful in the first place? In “The Growth Capital Playbook,” entrepreneur and investor Rick Ford offers a fresh perspective for answering that question and a framework for building companies that endure.Throughout his career, Ford has led high-growth businesses and structured transformative partnerships. Using that experience, he guides readers through the realities of raising growth capital, selecting strategic investors, and preparing organizations to scale responsibly. Rather than treating financing as a purely transactional process, Ford emphasizes the importance of alignment, trust, and long-term partnership in creating sustainable enterprise value.Through real-world lessons and candid leadership insights, the book helps founders identify when their business is truly ready for outside investment, evaluate potential capital partners, and avoid common mistakes that can compromise long-term success.“There are thousands of small and midsize business owners out there sitting on something extraordinary who’ve proven their concept and built teams. But they’ve never taken on outside capital, oftentimes because they’ve never been shown how,” Ford said. “Because of that, they never engage with what might be the very thing that could take their business, and their people, to the next level. This book is for them. I want to take the mystery out of the process and reveal that capital is a tool, not a trap. When it’s structured the right way, with the right partner, it can unlock growth you didn’t know was possible.”At its core, "The Growth Capital Playbook" is for founders who want more than rapid expansion. It is a proven rubric for leaders seeking to build resilient organizations, preserve their vision, and create lasting impact through intentional growth.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRick Ford has more than forty-five years of experience in automotive management. From 2014 to 2021, he was the founder, president, and CEO of RFJ Auto Partners, a top-10 privately held U.S. dealership group. After RFJ’s $750 million merger with Sonic Automotive, Rick launched Ford Family Investments, LLC, a diversified family office with private equity, venture capital, and direct investments across multiple sectors. He is also an active real estate investor with over 50 properties and several development projects nationwide.Rick lives with his wife on the Gulf Coast of Florida and maintains a five-hundred-acre ranch in East Texas.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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