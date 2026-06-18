SR1’s 14th Annual Summer Camp Empowers Mississippi Students Through STEM, Leadership and College Readiness

More than 150 scholars from across Central Mississippi participate in a fully sponsored summer learning experience valued at $2,100 per student

Bringing together our own Vanguard scholars alongside students from communities across the region creates a powerful environment where young people learn from one another.” — Tamu Green, Founder and CEO of SR1

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SR1's 14th Annual College Preparatory & STEM Academy Summer Camp is underway at Millsaps College, serving more than 150 scholars from across Central Mississippi, including Vanguard scholars from SR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy (SR1 CPSA), the charter school founded by SR1 Founder and CEO Tamu Green.SR1 CPSA recently achieved the highest third-grade reading proficiency rate among Mississippi charter schools, with 88.2% of scholars meeting state reading standards, outperforming every charter school in the state and exceeding the statewide average by nearly 13 percentage points.Representing school districts and communities throughout the region, participating scholars were selected to take part in the fully sponsored program, which is valued at approximately $2,100 per student and offered at no cost to families. Throughout the summer, students engage in hands-on learning experiences designed to strengthen critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and problem-solving skills.The camp curriculum, developed by SR1 STEM Learning Designers Tzu Hsin Huang and Yu-Hsuan Liou, includes weekly themes focused on life and health skills, college preparation, cultural arts and literacy, computer science, and a STEM capstone challenge where students develop and pitch solutions to real-world problems."At SR1, we believe summer should accelerate learning, not interrupt it," said Dorlisa Hutton, Chief Operating Officer of SR1. "This camp helps scholars maintain academic momentum, combat STEM learning loss, and build the confidence and skills that will benefit them long after the summer ends."Students attending the program also gain access to the SR1 C.O.O.L. Zone, a year-round support network that provides academic enrichment, STEM programming, financial literacy workshops, college planning resources and mentorship opportunities."For 14 years, SR1 has invested in creating opportunities that allow Mississippi scholars to dream bigger and achieve more," said Tamu Green, Founder and CEO of SR1. "Bringing together our own Vanguard scholars alongside students from communities across the region creates a powerful environment where young people learn from one another, discover their potential and begin building the future they deserve.”Summer learning opportunities are increasingly important as educators work to combat STEM learning loss; the decline in science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills that often occurs during extended school breaks. Left unaddressed, STEM learning loss can widen achievement gaps and require teachers to spend valuable instructional time reteaching concepts from previous years. SR1's summer model is intentionally designed to keep scholars engaged, challenged and progressing academically while making learning exciting and memorable.Media representatives are invited to visit the camp in session at Millsaps College and experience firsthand the energy, innovation and achievement taking place throughout the summer.For more information about SR1 Summer Camp programs, visit https://www.sr1tech.org/ About SR1 College Preparatory & STEM AcademySR1 College Preparatory & STEM Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Canton, Mississippi, serving scholars in kindergarten through third grade and expanding to fourth grade in the 2026–2027 school year. As Mississippi's only STEM and college preparatory charter school, SR1 CPSA leads the way — Vanguard — in delivering rigorous academics, intentional character development and a strong focus on science, technology, engineering and math, preparing every scholar for college and a lifetime of purposeful achievement.###

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