Derrick and Kevin Boseman Launch Boseman Family LLC, Turning Shared Purpose Into a New Chapter

Derrick and Kevin Boseman

Reflecting a journey of grief, resilience and renewed purpose, the new venture brings together storytelling, community leadership and creative collaboration.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman are officially launching Boseman Family LLC, the creative company formed in the fall of 2025, and its new website, https://www.bosemanfamilyllc.com . For the brothers, the launch is a moment of celebration, arriving on the heels of a successful run of their late brother Chadwick Boseman’s play “Deep Azure,” which made its UK premiere at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, where The Stage called it “relentlessly imaginative.”Having moved through profound loss, the brothers founded Boseman Family LLC, a vision long in the making. The company advances their shared commitment to storytelling, the arts, and community impact while creating opportunities for those who will carry the work forward.“The Boseman Family LLC is meant to be more than a business,” said Derrick Boseman. “It is a legacy vehicle built to preserve our family’s vision, protect generational assets, develop leadership, and pass down wisdom, values, and opportunity to future generations.”As Men’s Health Month shines a spotlight on emotional wellness, the brothers hope their story sparks honest conversations about grief, resilience, brotherhood, and rebuilding after loss. Theirs is not a story of having all the answers, but of learning to move forward, support one another, and find meaning while carrying both private grief and the weight of public remembrance.Derrick Boseman, a longtime Tennessee resident, brings more than 30 years of ministry, mentorship, and community leadership. His work has focused on youth development, violence prevention, family support, and civic engagement, and he currently serves on the board of Nashville Peacemakers, an organization that addresses gun violence, gang violence, and sex trafficking through mentorship and youth programming.Kevin Boseman, a Brooklyn-based performing artist, has spent more than three decades working across dance, theatre, and storytelling. His career includes performances with Ailey II, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and the Martha Graham Dance Company, as well as productions including “The Lion King,” “The Color Purple,” “Shrek the Musical,” “A Chorus Line,” “Ragtime,” and "Equus.”While their professional paths have differed, both men point to the same foundation: family.“Our parents taught us that when we are out in the world, we are representing the family,” Kevin Boseman said.That lesson has only deepened with time.Derrick Boseman said he did not always recognize the calling tied to his family’s journey.“The assignment attached to our family has always been very specific. Over time, it became clear that we were called to make a difference, and that is a tremendous responsibility.”Kevin puts that responsibility in more personal terms.“We are each other’s assignment.”That commitment to one another, the brothers say, has become a wellspring of strength and hope.“I had to get through my own grief before I could contemplate being a landing pad for public grief, and that took a few years,” Kevin said. “People still express their condolences. I now have the bandwidth to engage with that energy and the tools to not walk away carrying pain that doesn’t belong to me.”The brothers built Boseman Family LLC to turn those shared values into action.“We needed a structure that could support our creative work, protect our vision, and help us move forward with intention,” Derrick Boseman said. “Just as importantly, we wanted to build something that could serve future generations.”A deep appreciation for the arts is a cornerstone of Boseman Family LLC, anchoring the work the brothers are building together.Today, Boseman Family LLC is the creative home for the brothers’ shared work, spanning film and television, theatre, live and celebratory events, education, and community programming. It exists to develop original projects, build strategic partnerships, and create opportunities that move across disciplines.More than a company, Boseman Family LLC is what vision, faith, and family can build together. A minister and a lifelong artist, Derrick and Kevin speak to resilience and purpose from lived experience rather than theory, the kind of perspective that earns a stage and holds a room.The brothers will also share original reflections and conversations through The Boseman Brothers Substack, available at https://open.substack.com/pub/bosemanfamilyllc Derrick and Kevin Boseman are available for speaking engagements, panel discussions, media interviews, and strategic partnerships aligned with the company’s mission. The brothers look forward to sharing more exciting announcements in the coming months.Learn MoreWebsite: https://www.bosemanfamilyllc.com Booking: https://www.bosemanfamilyllc.com/booking Press Inquiries: https://www.bosemanfamilyllc.com/press About Boseman Family LLCFounded in 2025 by Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman, Boseman Family LLC is a creative and cultural company dedicated to storytelling, cultural expression, and purposeful artistic collaboration. Inspired in part by the legacy of their younger brother, Chadwick Boseman, and grounded in the belief that family is one of the most enduring forms of creative inheritance, the company champions emerging voices, supports meaningful projects, and forges partnerships that expand access to the arts.Note to EditorsDerrick and Kevin Boseman are available for interviews and appearances, including Men’sHealth Month features on grief, resilience, and brotherhood, and are open to travel. Localinterviews can be arranged in Nashville for Derrick and in New York for Kevin. High-resolution photos, the company logo, and additional press materials are available atbosemanfamilyllc.com/press or upon request.###

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