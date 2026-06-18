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SEVEN CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR TWO BROWARD JUDGESHIPS

Alexander Annunziato

Addiction "is a disease that affects judges, lawyers, law enforcement officers, veterans, public servants, and people from every walk of life, often silently and without regard to profession, education, or accomplishment," wrote Alexander Annunziado in a letter to the editor.

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SEVEN CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR TWO BROWARD JUDGESHIPS

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