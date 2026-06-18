Be prepared for heavy I-10 traffic in Goodyear next week (June 22-28)

PHOENIX – The much-anticipated opening week of a Buc-ee’s travel center in Goodyear will create heavier traffic conditions along Interstate 10 both at and near Bullard Avenue starting Monday, June 22.

Drivers in the area should allow extra travel time and expect slow traffic conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Commuters not traveling to the opening can consider using alternate routes away from Bullard Avenue.

Motorists also should expect freeway ramp closures in the area at times. Law enforcement officers will be on site to let drivers know that parking along freeways, including shoulders, is not permitted.

The City of Goodyear has prepared and will oversee a traffic control plan for the special event. Goodyear has provided this information about the travel center’s opening.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.