CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH
In observance of Juneteenth, the following City of Jacksonville government offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026.
City Office Closures
- City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.
- Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.
- Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.
- Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. (Office of the Tax Collector, all branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser)
- Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.
- Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.
- Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.
- Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.
- All community centers, senior centers, and gymnasiums managed by PRCS
- Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. — closes at 2 p.m.
- Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.
- Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. — also closed Saturday, June 20
- Social Service Division Emergency Assistance Office, 1809 Art Museum Dr.
- Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.
- Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.
- Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.
- The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.
- Cecil Gym and Fitness Center, 13531 Lake Newman Dr.
Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection
No changes to the regular schedule.
630-CITY Customer Service Center
The office will be closed Friday, June 19 through 8 a.m. Monday, June 22. Customers may request service anytime at https://myjax.custhelp.commyjax.custhelp.com.
ACPS
No changes to the regular schedule.
Jacksonville Public Library
All Jacksonville Public Library locations will be closed Friday, June 19. Regular hours resume Saturday, June 20.
Pools
The following City pools will be open from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, except for Cecil Aquatic Center, which will be open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and closed 12–1 p.m. for maintenance.
- Andrew Jackson High School — 128 W. 30th St., 32206
- Baldwin Middle/High School — 345 Chestnut St., 32234
- Blue Cypress Park — 4012 University Blvd. N., 32277
- Carvill Park — 1302 Carvill Ave., 32208
- Cecil Aquatic Center — 13611 Normandy Blvd., 32221
- Charles Clark Pool — 8739 Sibbald Rd., 32208
- Emmett Reed Park — 1093 W. 6th St., 32209
- Englewood High School — 4412 Barnes Rd., 32207
- Eugene Butler Pool — 900 Acorn St., 32209
- Fletcher High School — 700 Seagate Ave., 32266
- Fort Caroline Pool — 14131 Ferber Rd., 32277
- Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) — 4415 Moncrief Rd., 32209
- Grand/Johnnie Walker Park — 2740 Division St., 32209
- Highlands Middle School — 10913 Pine Estates Rd., 32218
- Julius Guinyard Park — 1358 Jefferson St., 32209
- Lake Shore Middle School Pool — 2519 Bayview Rd., 32210
- Mandarin High School — 4831 Greenland Rd., 32258
- Oceanway Park — 12215 Sago Ave. W., 32218
- Paxon High School — 3413 W. 5th St., 32254
- Pine Forest (Henry T. Jones Park) — 2335 Gattis Ln., 32207
- Raines High School — 3663 Raines Ave., 32208
- Ribault High School — 5820 Van Gundy St., 32208
- Riverside High School — 1200 S. McDuff Ave., 32205
- Robert F. Kennedy Pool — 1139 Ionia St., 32206
- Sandalwood High School — 2750 John Promenade Blvd., 32246
- Samuel Wolfson High School — 7000 Powers Ave., 32217
- Terry Parker High School — 7301 Parker School Rd., 32211
- Thomas Jefferson Park — 390 N. Jackson Ave., 32220
- Westside High School — 5530 Firestone Rd., 32244
- Woodland Acres/Warrington Park — 8200 Kona Ave., 32211
Tennis Centers
Southside Tennis Complex: Open 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
All other facilities will be closed but will have access to Hard and Pickleball courts.
Huguenot Memorial Park
June 19 hours: 6 a.m.–8 p.m.
The park opens at 6 a.m. for day users, annual pass holders, and early bird ticket holders. Last entry is at 7 p.m. All day-use visitors must exit by 8 p.m. Campground visitors may remain with a visitor pass purchased by 7 p.m.
Closures may occur due to high tides, capacity limits, or unsafe conditions. The north end of the peninsula is closed to vehicles due to nesting shorebirds protected by the Migratory Bird Act.
Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park
June 19 hours: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
Early bird and annual passes are required 6–8 a.m. Day users and campground visitors may enter 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. All visitors except permitted campers must exit by 8 p.m. Camping reservations close at 8 p.m. Only prepaid campers may enter 8–9 p.m.
About the City of Jacksonville
The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the contiguous United States, serving more than one million residents. City of Jacksonville leadership includes Mayor Donna Deegan and a 19-member City Council led by President Kevin Carrico. To learn more, visit https://www.jacksonville.govjacksonville.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.