CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES CLOSED FOR JUNETEENTH

In observance of Juneteenth, the following City of Jacksonville government offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, June 19, 2026.

City Office Closures

City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St.

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St.

Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. (Office of the Tax Collector, all branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser)

Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St.

Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St.

All community centers, senior centers, and gymnasiums managed by PRCS

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. — closes at 2 p.m.

Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St.

Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. — also closed Saturday, June 20

Social Service Division Emergency Assistance Office, 1809 Art Museum Dr.

Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Rd.

Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave.

The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Cecil Gym and Fitness Center, 13531 Lake Newman Dr.

Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection

No changes to the regular schedule.

630-CITY Customer Service Center

The office will be closed Friday, June 19 through 8 a.m. Monday, June 22. Customers may request service anytime at https://myjax.custhelp.commyjax.custhelp.com.

ACPS

No changes to the regular schedule.

Jacksonville Public Library

All Jacksonville Public Library locations will be closed Friday, June 19. Regular hours resume Saturday, June 20.

Pools

The following City pools will be open from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, except for Cecil Aquatic Center, which will be open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and closed 12–1 p.m. for maintenance.

Andrew Jackson High School — 128 W. 30th St., 32206

Baldwin Middle/High School — 345 Chestnut St., 32234

Blue Cypress Park — 4012 University Blvd. N., 32277

Carvill Park — 1302 Carvill Ave., 32208

Cecil Aquatic Center — 13611 Normandy Blvd., 32221

Charles Clark Pool — 8739 Sibbald Rd., 32208

Emmett Reed Park — 1093 W. 6th St., 32209

Englewood High School — 4412 Barnes Rd., 32207

Eugene Butler Pool — 900 Acorn St., 32209

Fletcher High School — 700 Seagate Ave., 32266

Fort Caroline Pool — 14131 Ferber Rd., 32277

Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) — 4415 Moncrief Rd., 32209

Grand/Johnnie Walker Park — 2740 Division St., 32209

Highlands Middle School — 10913 Pine Estates Rd., 32218

Julius Guinyard Park — 1358 Jefferson St., 32209

Lake Shore Middle School Pool — 2519 Bayview Rd., 32210

Mandarin High School — 4831 Greenland Rd., 32258

Oceanway Park — 12215 Sago Ave. W., 32218

Paxon High School — 3413 W. 5th St., 32254

Pine Forest (Henry T. Jones Park) — 2335 Gattis Ln., 32207

Raines High School — 3663 Raines Ave., 32208

Ribault High School — 5820 Van Gundy St., 32208

Riverside High School — 1200 S. McDuff Ave., 32205

Robert F. Kennedy Pool — 1139 Ionia St., 32206

Sandalwood High School — 2750 John Promenade Blvd., 32246

Samuel Wolfson High School — 7000 Powers Ave., 32217

Terry Parker High School — 7301 Parker School Rd., 32211

Thomas Jefferson Park — 390 N. Jackson Ave., 32220

Westside High School — 5530 Firestone Rd., 32244

Woodland Acres/Warrington Park — 8200 Kona Ave., 32211

Tennis Centers

Southside Tennis Complex: Open 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19.

All other facilities will be closed but will have access to Hard and Pickleball courts.

Huguenot Memorial Park

June 19 hours: 6 a.m.–8 p.m.

The park opens at 6 a.m. for day users, annual pass holders, and early bird ticket holders. Last entry is at 7 p.m. All day-use visitors must exit by 8 p.m. Campground visitors may remain with a visitor pass purchased by 7 p.m.

Closures may occur due to high tides, capacity limits, or unsafe conditions. The north end of the peninsula is closed to vehicles due to nesting shorebirds protected by the Migratory Bird Act.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

June 19 hours: 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Early bird and annual passes are required 6–8 a.m. Day users and campground visitors may enter 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. All visitors except permitted campers must exit by 8 p.m. Camping reservations close at 8 p.m. Only prepaid campers may enter 8–9 p.m.

About the City of Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the contiguous United States, serving more than one million residents. City of Jacksonville leadership includes Mayor Donna Deegan and a 19-member City Council led by President Kevin Carrico. To learn more, visit https://www.jacksonville.govjacksonville.gov.