ARRESTED: Homeland Security Investigations Arrests Anti-ICE Rioters in Minnesota, Including Some Affiliated with Antifa

Secretary Mullin has been clear: if you lay a hand on law enforcement you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the arrests and indictments of rioters, including some associated with Antifa, involved in violence against ICE law enforcement in Minnesota.

Today, HSI served two criminal search warrants and arrested 14 out of 15 rioters. All 15 individuals are charged with conspiracy to impede or injure an officer. Some face additional charges including solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, destruction of government property, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

Suspect Kyle Wagner, who was wearing an “I’m Antifa!” sweatshirt when he was arrested

One of several Antifa patches recovered in Wagner’s residence

Wagner calling for violence in a video posted to his Instagram account

One of the trailers purchased by rioters that was deliberately flipped to create a blockade

An example of a blockade set up by agitators

Agitators engaging in a “soft blockade,” wielding shields made of plastic, wood, and metal

Suspect Natasha Rakotz ramming her Honda Civic into a federal immigration officer’s government-issued vehicle

Suspect William Morgan kicked an agent’s government-issued vehicle, resulting in the dents seen above

Suspects William Morgan and Isaac Sant

The Facebook page of the Black Cat Worker’s Collective, a Minneapolis-based Antifa affinity group

Suspect Cameron Kennedy advocating for violence online

“The arrests of these rioters is a win for law and order. If you lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “We have ZERO tolerance for violence against our law enforcement. If you assault or obstruct law enforcement, you will face the consequences.”

“As alleged, these defendants, which included members of Antifa groups, engaged in an unrelenting campaign of harassment and violence targeting federal and local law enforcement. Their actions created a dangerous environment that threatened not only their intended targets, but the community as a whole,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “These arrests demonstrate the Department’s commitment to law and order and stopping organized political violence in Minneapolis and beyond.”

Our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them including a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

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