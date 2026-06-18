Major Media Coverage Highlights Bankole Thompson’s Return to Flint with New Book HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear

Nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson in conversation with former Flint mayor Karen Weaver, Wednesday June 17 at the Flint Public Library. Thompson was speaking about his latest sixth book, HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear. Reta Stanley, the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County receiving her autographed copy of Bankole Thompson's latest book, HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear. Nine-year-old Ahmad was the youngest guest who attended the community forum and book signing in Flint on June 17, where nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson spoke about his latest book, HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear. Ahmad never met an author Flint residents in line to receive their own autographed copy of nationally acclaimed journalist Bankole Thompson's latest book, HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear, at the Flint Public Library on Wednesday June 17.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally acclaimed Detroit journalist, author and standard-bearer for economic justice Bankole Thompson received significant media coverage during a successful appearance at the Flint Public Library on Wednesday, June 17, 5pm, where he launched a tour for his latest sixth book, HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear.The event was covered by Mid-Michigan television network NBC25/FOX66, which featured( https://midmichigannow.com/news/local/journalist-activist-bankole-thompson-discusses-new-book-at-flint-public-library-forum ) Thompson and his remarks in a report that aired during its evening newscasts, bringing his message of hope, civic engagement, and democratic renewal to audiences across the region. The television coverage underscored the continued public interest in Thompson's work as one of Michigan's leading journalistic voices and one of the nation’s most significant interpreters on democracy, economic justice, leadership, and social change.Hosted by former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, the Flint Branch of the NAACP, and the Black Leaders Forum, the event attracted a strong cross-section of civic leaders, clergy, educators, public officials, business leaders, and grassroots advocates.The media attention surrounding Thompson's visit reflected the significance of his return to Flint, a city with which he shares a longstanding connection. The appearance marked the first time Thompson had spoken publicly in Flint since 2017, when he was invited by the Flint NAACP Chapter to serve as the keynote speaker at its 36th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner during the height of the city's international lead water crisis.The Flint event also comes as HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear continues to gain national academic recognition. This fall, Dillard University in New Orleans, will use the book as required reading in three sociology classes, exposing students to its exploration of hope, democracy, economic justice, civic responsibility, and the future of American institutions.The selection carries particular significance because Dillard University occupies a distinguished place in the history of higher education in the American South. The university traces its origins to institutions established during the Reconstruction era following the Civil War, including one founded in 1869 to educate formerly enslaved African Americans and their descendants at a time when educational opportunities for Black Americans were severely restricted.Today, Dillard stands among the nation's most respected Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), with a long legacy of producing leaders in public service, education, business, the arts, healthcare, and social justice.For Thompson, one of the first Black editors in the nation to conduct a series of exclusive sit-down interviews with former President Barack Obama, the adoption of HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear by Dillard represents more than an academic milestone."It is profoundly meaningful that a university whose roots reach back to the Reconstruction era, a period when America was struggling to define freedom and opportunity after slavery has chosen to engage students with a book centered on hope and the future of democracy," Thompson said. "The questions confronting America today are not entirely different from those that confronted the nation then. How do we build a more inclusive society? How do we expand opportunity? How do we sustain democracy? Those are questions that young people at Dillard will now be exploring through this book.”That commitment to hope was central to Thompson's appearance in Flint."Flint remains one of the most important symbols of resilience in America," Thompson said. "Its people have endured extraordinary challenges while continuing to demonstrate courage, faith, and hope. There could be no more appropriate place to begin a conversation about hope than a city that has lived its meaning.”The June 17 gathering also served as the opening event of Flint's Juneteenth observance, linking the themes of Thompson's book to the ongoing struggle for freedom, equality, and justice in America.NBC25/FOX66's coverage captured the energy of the evening and highlighted Thompson's call for a renewed commitment to moral leadership and civic responsibility at a time of national division and uncertainty. The station's report amplified the discussion beyond the walls of the Flint Public Library, extending the conversation to viewers throughout Mid-Michigan and reinforcing the growing public interest in the ideas explored in HOPE: On The Mountain Of Fear.The book features essays and reflections from a diverse group of leaders, policymakers, advocates, scholars, and innovators who examine issues ranging from healthcare, housing, and education to media, entrepreneurship, veterans' care, mental health, and economic opportunity.Throughout the collection runs a central theme: that hope is not passive optimism but an active force capable of transforming communities, strengthening democratic institutions, and inspiring moral courage.The Flint event marks the beginning of a series of public conversations, university engagements, community forums, and book signings that will take Thompson's message of hope and democratic renewal to audiences across Michigan and the nation.

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