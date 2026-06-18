U.S. Coast Guard Interdicts 25 Chinese Aliens Attempting to Illegally Enter the United States

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement crew interdicted a vessel carrying 25 aliens attempting to illegally enter the United States a mile south of Key Biscayne, Florida.

On June 10, a Coast Guard crew with Coast Guard Station Miami Beach approached a vessel that failed to comply with orders to stop. The crew deployed warning shots, which were ineffective in gaining compliance. The crew then deployed disabling fire, successfully stopping the vessel. No injuries were reported.

Personnel from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) responded to assist following the interdiction. Special agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) also responded to the interdiction and initiated a criminal investigation. All 25 aliens who were encountered claimed to be Chinese nationals.

Following the interdiction, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell embarked the aliens for further processing.

The vessel was seized and towed to Station Miami Beach. The case remains under investigation.

“Last week, a Coast Guard crew out of Station Miami Beach encountered a vessel with 25 Chinese aliens attempting to illegally enter the United States,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This sends a clear message to illegal aliens attempting to enter the United States: don’t even think about it. By land or sea, our borders are CLOSED.”

“Our Coast Guard crews, working closely with our local, state, and federal maritime law enforcement partners, remain vigilant in detecting and deterring unlawful maritime migration ventures,” said Lieutenant Matthew Ross, commanding officer, Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. “Anyone considering one of these dangerous voyages should understand that they are risking their lives at sea and can expect to be interdicted and repatriated.”

The Coast Guard, alongside its Operation Vigilant Sentry partners, maintains a continuous presence with air, land, and maritime assets throughout the Florida Straits, Windward Passage, Mona Passage, and Caribbean Sea. Operation Vigilant Sentry's layered approach is designed to safeguard life at sea while deterring and preventing unlawful maritime migration to the United States and its territories.

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